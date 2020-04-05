LOREAUVILLE — Suddenly, the oasis that is the local lake has become ever more appealing this spring, gnats, extra heavy fishing pressure, high winds, crowded parking lot at the boat ramp, acres of muddy water be damned.
Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe’s Marsh Field Boat Landing is busier than normal for the spring on weekends and weekdays as more and more people arrive, launch their boat and head out to the lake’s borrow pits, natural bayous and pipeline canals. They are coming from Carencro and Franklin as well as in and around New Iberia.
It is a welcome and acceptable outdoors activity, a diversion from shelter at home, which Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered to take effect at 5 p.m. March 23 in an effort to combat and hopefully curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana. Residents were told to only leave their home for essential needs and stay 6 feet from other people when they do.
Outdoors-related activities, such as fishing, hiking, etc., are exempt. State Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, made that perfectly clear when he replied to a panicked email from a local outdoors writer a few hours after the order was issued by Edwards at a live press conference at 2 p.m. March 22.
“Not only can you hook up your boat, head to Marsh Field Landing and chase bass, I strongly encourage it! It will balance off your mental health needs that are brought on by ‘stay in place’ initiatives. This is by no means, intends to mean, that you are guaranteed to catch! It’s still called fishing!” Beaullieu, a lifelong hunter and fisherman, replied.
And people are doing just that.
Friends like Darrell Francois and Irving Boudreaux, both of New Iberia, in their early 70s and upper 60s, respectively, both went fishing this past week but did so in separate boats to conform to the law of the land. And when they got back from their sac-a-lait fishing trip around midday, they made sure to stay 6 feet from each other before towing their boat back home. But more about those veteran outdoorsmen later.
Fishermen — girls, boys, men and women — are going out on the water in ones, twos, threes, fours and, even, more.
On Sunday afternoon a local bass angler in a high-performance bass boat was enjoying a balmy spring afternoon with his 5-year-old son in Big Dogleg on Lake Fausse Pointe. The boy, his face covered to ward off the ravaging gnats, was using a baitcaster like a champ and flinging a white soft plastic frog, mostly in the middle of the canal at the urging of his father. If and when he aimed at the shoreline, it usually meant a trolling motor ride to unhook a snagged white plastic frog but, hey, ya ain’t fishing if ya ain’t getting hung up.
On the water late Wednesday afternoon at the lake, there was an aluminum bass boat in the back borrow pit with what appeared to be a family of four, a mom and dad and two boys, probably ages 10 and 14, all fishing for either sac-a-lait or bream with their corks constantly in the water in and around the stump field. They were on point and made the most of their outing.
A few hours earlier Wednesday, Caleb Sumrall of New Iberia, driving his new Xpress X21 Pro Series aluminum bass boat that hasn’t seen tournament action since the Bassmaster Classic the first week of March on Lake Guntersville in Alabama, roared into view, idled past the stumps and got back on step toward Lake Fausse Pointe State Park. Sumrall — who has been fishing quite often on the local lake during this challenging period with his wife, Jacie, daughter, Clélié, 8, and young son, Axel — had the 2-year-old boy sitting on his lap as he took off, the two of them in search of more fish.
More and more area outdoorsmen with camps on the lake, mostly along Bird Island Chute, have been either heading out for a stay or coming back in from a getaway that’s hard to beat, social distancing at its finest. While Lake Fausse Pointe State Park buildings and overnight facilities have been closed since March 24, some people obviously took advantage of the weather and hiked on the trails, like one man did Tuesday afternoon on a trail that took him alongside a canal in the Texaco Field.
One of those camp owners and his wife picked up at the boat landing Tuesday around 5 p.m. He stayed at the camp for an 11-day stretch, he said, and probably had more success sac-a-lait fishing than any other anglers on the water combined. His wife showed cell phone photos of the catches before the fish were cleaned at their camp and, yes, they were impressive.
At 72, Francois is in the “target group” more susceptible to the coronavirus, according to previous reports and statistics. That’s why he’s adhering to “social distancing” and other guidelines.
“It concerns me a lot. It’s a terrible thing we have going on. I think if everybody listens to the governor and the president it’ll turn out all right,” he said after his trip Tuesday.
The escape to the water — again, practicing social distancing — helps.
“It is tough to stay at home. I’m caught up with all my yard work, planting flowers, all that kind of stuff,” Francois said as he readied his boat and boat trailer for the ride home.
The 17-foot boat was built in the mid-1970s by Breaux’s Bay Craft. He bought it from his boss decades ago and still appreciates the workmanship, which includes 1/16-inch aluminum with a 1/8-inch aluminum bottom and a double floor with space between for flotation.
“It’s pretty sturdy. I’ve run into objects (read ‘stumps’) that would’ve punched a hole in a regular aluminum boat. It is a tank,” he said.
The boat is his vehicle to get away from it all whenever he has a chance, which is at least once a week, weather conditions and job responsibilities permitting.
“Well, I’m a pretty avid fisherman, so any time I can go it’s good whether I catch fish or not. If the weather’s OK, I’ll go. I went twice last week,” said Francois, who worked 31 years at the defunct Schoeffler Cadillac Inc., then tried his hand at real estate for a few years before becoming a bookkeeper at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia.
Francois’ wife, Catherine “Dedy” Francois, doesn’t fish but, like him, still works, he said. She is an employee at the 16th Judicial District District Attorney’s office.
He’s a sac-a-lait fishing purist who uses artificial jigs. Fishing success hasn’t been good this year, he said.
“It’s been real slow. But I haven’t been anywhere but the lake this year,” he said, citing the Atchafalaya River stage and early spring weather conditions as reasons he stayed local.
However, Francois and Boudreaux talked later Tuesday night about making a trip to Cow Island near Butte La Rose in the Atchafalaya Basin
“If I don’t have to work, we’ll go to Cow Island. It’s a good place to fish when the river’s right,” he said, noting the river stage at Butte La Rose is 18 feet, which allows easy access into the large lake just off the Atchafalaya River.
Boudreaux said, “Thank God we have a lake (Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe) to fish.”
The 68-year-old outdoorsman who retired two years ago as regional president of Mid South Bank said he is hopeful everyone stays safe during this challenging period and that a vaccine becomes available soon.
He has been fishing just about daily, he said. He had three nice-sized sac-a-lait to his credit that morning but has been spending much of the time targeting catfish in Lake Dauterive.
Apparently, many, many others are going after catfish.
“I know one guy who had 100 noodles out,” he said.
Boudreaux and Francois share a camp on the lake with Bob Berry, Mike Berry, Mike McGowan and Kenneth Babineaux, Boudreaux said.