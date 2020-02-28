It was a busy softball Thursdsay in the area as Westgate High played host to Loreauville and Highland Baptist played host to Northside Christian in the city and Delcambre traveled to Abbeville and Erath played host to Lafayette Christian while NISH went on the road to face Cecilia.
Highland Baptist fell to Northside Christian 13-1; Delcambre beat Abbeville 18-2; NISH beat Cecilia 11-8 and Loreauville beat Westgate 15-11.
In Abbeville, Alexis Rogers had two doubles; Madison Hyatt had two hits, including a double, and Emily Lopez had a hit for the Lady Panthers in the win over Abbeville.
Paige Myers got the win for DHS in the circle.
Wednesday night, Lauren Dooley had a three-run homer and Hyatt had a two-run homer as Delcambre beat Erath 13-5.
At Highland, Northside Christain scored five runs in the first inning to take control against the Lady Bears.
Isabella Breaux scored the only run for Highland in the loss while Ava Armentor had the only hit for Highland in the loss.
At Cecilia, Mia George and Makenzie Broussard each had three hits, including a home run and three RBIs, and Kailyn Head and Emily Mendoza each had two hits for the Lady Jackets in their first win of the season.
Broussard pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs while Brooklyn Burgess pitched the last two innings for NISH in the victory.