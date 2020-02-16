Getting a big win

With the game on the line, NISH head coach Todd Russ loves to put the ball in the hands of dependable point guard Stiles Jolivet.
Saturday night at Westgate, the senior scored a team-high 18 points and delivered eight clutch free throws in the fourth quarter to help the Yellow Jackets get past the Tigers, 75-69.
“Stiles put it away,” Russ said. “That’s Westgate, man. Those kids from both teams laid it all on the line. It’s kids who grew up together. Kids who know each other and are very familiar with each other.
“It’s the Bayou Classic of New Iberia. You don’t expect either team to lay down or for anyone to quit.”
NISH used a 15-1 run in the second half to move ahead 54-40, but the Tigers (9-14) refused to go away quietly.
Powered by Derryon Sam’s five 3-pointers — all which came after halftime - WHS cut it to 68-65 on a long-range bomb from the senior guard with 1:35 remaining.
After Aaron Mandeville missed the front end of a 1-and-1, the Tigers had a chance to tie but couldn’t convert.
Brennan Chatman’s lay-up pushed the Yellow Jackets (24-4) ahead 70-65, then Jolivet iced the game at the line.
Chatman canned four 3-pointers - all in the second half - and finished with 16 points, while Jaterrius Fusilier added 14 and Jaquan Latula contributed 13.
“It was good to see Chatman, who couldn’t make one last night, come through,” Russ said. “He couldn’t put one in the ocean last night.
“Today, he was standing on the dock knocking everything in. That’s our team, man. We have to work on consistency.”
NISH got one 3-pointer in the first half from Mandeville. In the second half, the Jackets hit eight 3’s.
“We got great looks in the first half but they weren’t falling for whatever reason,” Russ said. “The shots weren’t falling, then we were able to catch a rhythm.
“We shoot the ball too well for it not to go. We had great looks, but then they came down and made tough shots. We had open looks we couldn’t make, and they had contested shots they made.”
NISH has won games regularly this year in a low-scoring fashion, such as a 24-23 defeat of Breaux Bridge.
On Saturday, however, the Jackets showed they can play just fine at a fast tempo.
“We’re tough to beat at that point,” said Russ, speaking about his outside shooters getting hot. “But we didn’t defend as well as we should have. Westgate had something to do with that, though.
“Those guys made some tough shots. We came out on the winning end this time around. Tip your hat to Westgate. Their record doesn’t show how good they really are. We’re fortunate to come out with the win.”
Keydrain Calligan led WHS with 22 points, followed by Sam (19) and Jaquiallen Allen (11).