Baton Rouge native Major Burns is returning to Louisiana after one season with the Georgia football team.
Burns, a four-star recruit out of Madison Prep Academy, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after his freshman season and chose to move to LSU. Burns announced the move Tuesday with LSU’s football Twitter account confirming with a tweet later in the day.
“I’m coming home,” Burns announced in a tweet.
Ranked 182nd in the 247Sports Composite high school football rankings in 2020, Burns was the seventh-ranked player in Louisiana. He will add depth at safety to the Tigers, to whom he committed originally before later backing off that decision and signing with Georgia.
Burns, 6-foot-2 inches tall and 175 pounds, saw action in six games for the Bulldogs in 202 with a season-high three tackles against Florida. He was the 11th-ranked safety in the country, according to ESPN.com.
At Madison Prep, he helped the Chargers go 12-2 as a senior and reach the second round of the playoffs. He played defensive back and wide receiver and some quarterback at Madison Prep.