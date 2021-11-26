Games between Cajuns, Warhawks are usually competitive

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana-ULM football series has been far more competitive than what last season’s 50-point victory would suggest.
The Ragin’ Cajuns defeated the Warhawks 70-20 in 2020, which was the largest margin of victory in the series. ULM though had major COVID-19 issues and had multiple players opt out during the season.
The three seasons before the 2020 game, “The Battle on the Bayou” has produced dramatic finishes.
In 2018, ULM had a chance to win but Craig Ford missed the game-winning 36-yard field goal as Louisiana held on for a 31-28 win. Then in 2019, Warhawks kicker Jared Porter missed a 35-yard field goal as the Ragin’ Cajuns won 31-30, the smallest margin of victory in the series.
Not to mention, the year before Billy Napier arrived, ULM won the rivalry game 56-50 in double overtime.
“The ULM team that we played against last year and we observed last year was a little bit of an outlier in my opinion,” Napier said. “They had quite a bit of internal issues with the university, the administration and certainly COVID-19 hit them a little differently than some others. But prior to that, ULM was a very respected team. I can’t say that loudly enough.”
The two rivals will close out the regular season Saturday at Cajun Field as No. 23 Louisiana (10-1, 7-0 SBC) hosts ULM (4-7, 2-5 SBC). Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
Louisiana is coming off one of its most dominant performances of the season with a 42-14 road win at Liberty. The Ragin’ Cajuns recorded seven sacks and six turnovers in the win, the program’s record-extending 10th straight of the season.
“I thought we were in the right frame of mind,” Napier said of the Liberty win. “I think the game was highlighted by an exceptional performance on defense. We really got after the quarterback and made him very uncomfortable by affecting him in a lot of different ways.”
Yes, Louisiana dominated a bowl-bound team but that doesn’t mean that the Ragin’ Cajuns are looking past the Warhawks. Napier said the team has already begun preparing for ULM.
“We’ve turned the page really quickly this time of the year,” Napier said. “We didn’t spend much time on the previous game. We kind of speed that up and turn our attention to a ULM crew that has got some fight about them.”
ULM may be 4-7 overall but the program has made strides under first-year coach Terry Bowden, which includes wins over Troy (29-16), Liberty (31-28) and South Alabama (41-31). Not to mention, ULM hung tough against LSU last Saturday in a 27-14 loss.
“I just respect the effort that I see on the tape,” Napier said. “Sometimes when you’re a four-win team, you see the effort get compromised as the season goes.”
In addition to defeating its rival, Louisiana will be honoring its 20-plus seniors for Senior Day, extend its perfect record against SBC West opponents since 2018, and win 11 regular-season games for the first time in program history.
“There is certainly a lot on the line for this group of seniors and I think a lot of loyalty from the rest of the team to this group that’s been leading them and has a lot to do with our ability to get to where we are today,” Napier said. “I think it’s going to be a pretty emotional day for a lot of those guys.”