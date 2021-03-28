Fusilier signs with LSUA, latest NISH basketball signee

New Iberia Senior High boys basketball head coach Todd Russ is starting to have a problem — but it’s a good problem to have
“You know, in my time here at NISH, I’ve sent so many players to the next level that I’m starting to lose count of how many have gone on to college to play,” Russ said Thursday.
Whatever the count is, Russ needs to add one more to the total.
Thursday afternoon, NISH senior Jaterrius Fusilier, the District 3-5A MVP who led NISH to the second round of the playoffs this year, signed to play college basketball at LSU-Alexandria.
“I feel it’s the right place to go,” Fusilier said. “Coach (Larry) Cordaro has been in and out of practice watching me. The culture there is the same as the culture here. It’s a great place to be.”
Fusilier said Baton Rouge Community College also was recruiting him.
Cordaro said he really took a liking to Fusilier the first time that he saw him.
“Jaterrius really has a bright future,” the LSUA coach said. “We noticed that the first time that we saw him play. We saw him in some practices and some games but it was really in the practices where I was sold on him.
“Just knowing who he was coached by and what he’s been thought here. The program at NISH really speaks for itself. Coach Russ has quality players year in and year in and year out and we wanted one of them.”
Cordaro said Fusilier is a player who can play on both sides of the ball, someone they can defending the opposing team’s best player in addition to his offensive contributions.
“He can also score points in bunches,” Cordaro said. “He was asked to do a lot for his team this year and he produced.”
The LSUA coach said he doesn’t really have a specific position in mind for Fusilier because he can play a number of positions from guard to forward.
Russ is pleased that another of his players is headed off to college.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Russ said. “It’s about giving the players a chance to see everything basketball has to offer. I’m proud of all the guys that this program has sent to the next level and Jaterrius joins a long list of those players.
“The staff at LSUA saw him as a sophomore when we played in Alexandria and they tracked him. Larry came down and saw him a couple of times this year and liked what he had to offer and felt that he could help his program. (Cordura) feels that Jaterrius is prepared for the rigors of the college game based on what he’s done in our program.”
Future position aside, Fusilier is ready and feels that he can be a significant contributor as a freshman.
“It’s always been a dream to play college basketball,” he said. “I’m ready to go play.”