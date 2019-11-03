Fusilier rushes for three TDs as NISH blows past Sulphur, 40-7

Tyce Fusilier rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns as New Iberia Senior High rebounded from last week’s loss to Comeaux to beat Sulphur 40-7 in District 3-5A Friday night on Senior Night.
Fusilier had touchdowns runs of 65, four and two yards for the Jackets, who improved to 2-7 overall and 2-4 in district with one game remaining — Friday at Southside High.
Markel Linzer added 91 yards on the ground and Matthew Thomas added two touchdowns rushing and had a touchdown passing for NISH, which finished with 288 yards rushing and 406 yards of total offens in the game.
NISH’s defense held Sulphur (1-8, 0-6) to 108 total yards of offense.
Centerville 50, Hanson 0
CENTERVILLE — Tyler Gunner became only the second Centerville High player to rus for 300 yards in a game as he had 305 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs 5-0 rout of Hanson in District 8-A Friday.
Gunner scored on runs of 43, 77, 60, 18 and 18 yards for the Bulldogs, who finished with 482 yards rushing in the win.
Braden Gaspard threw an 80 yard touchdown pass to Gunner and Morty Frederick added a touchdown runs as Centerville improved to 7-2 overall and 2-2 in district. CHS finishes out the regular season Friday at Highland Baptist, Hanson fell to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in district and finish the regular season at home Friday against Covenant Christian.
Ascension Episc. 34, Loreauville 14
LOREAUVILLE — Asa Freeman rushed for 164 yards and two scores as Ascension Episcopal held Loreauville’s offense in check in claiming the 34-14 District 7-2A win Friday.
AES (7-2, 5-1 district( roared out to a 26-0 halftime lead over the Tigers and held Loreauville to only 69 yards in the first half.
Loreauville’s Zy Alexander finished the night with 97 yards and two touchdowns rushing for LHS and completed 4-of-9 passes for 52 yards.
LHS (5-4, 3-3) closes out the season at home Friday against Jeanerette.
Teurlings 20,
St. Martinville 15
ST. MARTINVILLE — Larkin Spring had 129 yards rushing and Sammy LeBlanc added 115 yards and a touchdown passing as Teurlings beat St. Martinville 20-16 in a non-district game Friday.
Tanner Harrison led SMSH with 179 yards and a touchdown passing and added 55 yards on the ground for the Tigers, who fell to 4-5 overall. The Tigers finish the regular seasaon Friday at Crowley.
Teurlings improved to 5-4 overall.
Erath 40, Crowley 36
ERATH — Luke LeBlanc threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns as Erath beat Crowley 40-36 Friday in District 6-3A.
Colton Punch caught seven passes for 196 yards and both touchdowns as the Bobcats improved to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in district while Crowley fell to 6-3, 2-1.
Erath closes out the regular season Friday at Abbeville, they will win a share of the district title with at least two other teams.
Delcambre 34,
West St. Mary 24
DELCAMBRE — Parker Nunez rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns as Delcambre jumped out to a 34-8 lead in the second half and held on to beat West St. Mary 34-24 Thursday in District 7-2A.
Noah Broussard added 106 yards and a touchdown rushing for the Panthers, who amassed 436 total yards of offense in improving to 3-6 overall and 3-4 in district with one game left at Houma Christian next week,
The Panthers held WSM (2-7, 2-4) scoreless in the first half while building a 20-0 lead. The Wolpack rallied in the second half as Taylun Druilhet completed 16-of-28 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted once.
West St. Mary closes out the regular season at AES Friday.