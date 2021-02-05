Fusilier continues family tradition at Grambling

When Tyce Fusilier signed a letter of intent Wednesday to continue his football career at Grambling State University, the New Iberia Senior High running back also continued a family tradition.
In 2013, his older brother, Dre Fusilier, graduated from NISH and continued his career in the backfield at GSU.
Two years ago, Dre was named the SWAC program’s running backs coach, which means he’ll be watching Tyce’s every move over the next few years.
“I kinda knew a couple of months ago that Grambling might offer a scholarship,” said Tyce, who helped NISH go from a 2-8 season in 2019 to a second-round 5A playoff appearance.
“The head coach (Broderick Fobbs) had been keeping an eye on me on Twitter. Coach Fobbs is a former running back himself, so he knew what he was looking at when he watched my senior film.”
This past season, Fusilier ranked 14th in the Lafayette metro area with 730 yards and seven touchdowns on 111 carries for the 7-3 Yellow Jackets.
In a 54-7 rout of Sulphur in Week 7, Fusilier rushed for 208 yards on 10 attempts with two scores.
“It’s an overwhelming privilege to see Tyce have his older brother, Dre, as his position coach at Grambling,” said their mother, Angela Orphe Fusilier. “Dre fulfilled a secret dream of mine by playing for Grambling. It was a true blessing.
“I always dreamed of having a son play in the Bayou Classic. The historical significance of Grambling amazed me when I took a recruiting trip with Dre. Doug Williams was the coach then. He and his staff amazed me beyond words.”
When Dre was a GSU player, Broderick Fobbs was his position coach and Lee Fobbs was the head coach.
“Coach Broderick Fobbs and his dad, Lee Fobbs, really groomed Dre and treated him like family at Grambling,” Angela Fusilier said.
NISH head coach Curt Ware praised Tyce’s leadership qualities.
“Everybody looks up to Tyce,” Ware said. “This was his team. When he said something, everybody was going to listen. He’s a special kid with a lot of God-given ability who would be an asset to anyone’s program.”
Both Tyce and his mother agreed that Dre has been informally tutoring his little brother for many years.
“It’s second nature. He’s been coaching me since I was small,” Tyce said. “He always taught me the game. He told me that I have to understand that I’m like any other Grambling player. He’s going to be hard on me in the same manner as the way he coaches the other backs.
“Dre really likes developing technique. He teaches players the basics. The more and more you learn, the better you get. He’s only going to make me get better.”
Angela Fusilier said Dre got his feet wet several years ago as a coach with the IYFL Broncos.
“The bond between Tyce and Dre as player and coach was forged a long time ago,” she said. “Dre would step in for his dad (Charles Fusilier Jr.) when he was too busy at the barbershop to attend practice or a game. That was Tyce’s pee-wee football team.
“It brings tears to my eyes to see Tyce sign with Grambling and become part of the family atmosphere there and the historical legacy of coach Eddie Robinson. I know Dre will take care of his brother and I’ll be a little less worried about Tyce going off to college. We are really overprotective of Tyce, but he just stays humble and does his best to be a great student-athlete and son.”
Mom can’t wait to see both her sons take the field when GSU squares off with arch-rival Southern University.
“It will be amazing to see both of our boys come out of the tunnel for the Bayou Classic,” she said. “You know I will be screaming to the top of my lungs, ‘Go Grambling!’”