LOREAUVILLE — Anglers in 23 of 24 boats might have described bass fishing Wednesday as anything but fun during a Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series contest on Lake Fausse Pointe.
One two-man team in a long aluminum crawfish skiff rigged for bass fishing thought otherwise as they got the bites and caught enough bass to top the 24-boat field that showed for the fifth Hawg Fights tournament of 2020. Fun was a recurring theme in their look back at the evening of bassin’ on the lake that has been high and mostly muddy, thus fishing small and heavily pressured.
“We probably caught 10 or 15 bass. Most were small but Austin missed a real good fish. I think we had four or five keepers. It’s hard to remember (how many bass they caught) we were having so much fun,” Braxton Resweber of St. Martinville said.
“Oh, that was a fun tournament. It all happened so quick. We caught some fish (early in the evening) but small ones. Later on, when it got close to dark, we caught our bigger ones. Whenever me and Braxton fish, we always have a good time,” Austin Theriot, Resweber’s neighbor and fishing buddy, said.
They worked buzz baits and soft plastic popping frogs to cull to a three-bass limit that weighed 6.93 pounds for a first-place finish worth $540.
The results were a pleasant surprise after a bad start to the mini bass tournament held the day after a heavy rain pushed up the lake level even more. The fishing buddies got word that a crawfish pond in the area was being drained, so they made a beeline for the drain when the contest started at 5:24 p.m.
“We had one plan — go to a drain draining crawfish ponds. We didn’t get bit so we just took off. Me and Austin said, ‘Why don’t we go to the borrow pit and just throw buzz baits and frogs and see what happens,’ ” Resweber said.
“We were hoping to luck out right there (at the drain). We stayed there five, 10 minutes and didn’t get a bite,” Theriot said.
Their move paid off. A long borrow pit along the West Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee had just what they were looking for in the waning hours of daylight Wednesday. There was a slight current moving water past scattered cypress trees and cypress knees along the shoreline of the deep, clear borrow pit.
The bass were facing upcurrent by those structures, apparently ready to eat, Resweber said.
“Oh, yeah, right after we got there we caught some little ones. I missed a good one. We decided to stay there and it paid off,” Theriot said.
“He (Theriot) was throwing a black buzz bait. I was mixing it up, a frog and a black buzz bait. I like to throw a frog. With a little wind on the water, I like a popping frog. It makes a little more noise,” Resweber said about his brownish Spro Bronzeye Popping Frog.
Theriot’s bait of choice was a 3/8-ounce War Eagle buzz bait.
Resweber, a 23-year-old UL-Lafayette senior who fishes on the Ragin’ Cajun Fishing Team and qualified for the 2020 Carhartt Bass Master College Series National Championship in October, put their biggest bass of the evening, a 2.85-pounder, in the boat at approximately 6:30 p.m., he said.
He was surprised they had three bass in the livewell that eventually won the tournament.
“We got a lot of bites. The way the fish were biting, we thought everybody was catching them. I thought it’d take 8, 9 pounds to win. We knew we had 6 pounds. We were closer to 7,” he said.
Theriot, 19, an SLCC student who’s working during the coronavirus pandemic with his father laying asphalt, said the victory was lagniappe.
“Oh, that was great. We caught up on a couple Hawg Fights and had fun. It’s not about the money. That’s just a bonus, for gas and stuff,” he said.
The winners needed every fraction of an ounce to turn back the hard-fishing team of Lafayette area bass anglers Greer Billeaud and Daniel Bryant. Billeaud and Bryant had one of only five three-bass limits and it weighed 6.22 pounds for $324.
New Iberians Don Shoopman and his son, Jacob Shoopman finished third with three bass weighing 5.96 pounds worth $216. They won a WN Hawg Fights BTS contest on the lake April 29.
Cashing in for the second time in as many outings on the lake was Bo Amy of New Iberia, who fished with his wife, Chelsey. The Amys finished fourth with two bass weighing 4.98 pounds and put the biggest bass of the evening on the scale, a 3.01-pounder that collected $120.
The next WN Hawg Fights BTS contest is scheduled for June 10 at Lake Fausse Pointe, where four of the five mini bass tournaments have been held so far in 2020. Entry fee of $60 per boat must be paid before 1 p.m. the day of the tournament at Cajun Guns & Tackle in New Iberia.