Full moon football

LOREAUVILLE — There were so many wacky, strange and exciting plays that it was almost appropriate that there was a full moon Friday as Erath traveled to Loreauville for a non-district game.
By the end of the first quarter, Loreauville had run a grand total of six offensive plays, scored on one of them and had 20 points on the scoreboard.
Erath had the ball for almost 10 of the 12 minutes of the opening period and had 14 points.
All indications showed that the two schools, who have the capabilities of putting up many points, were going to be in a full-fledged shootout and the last team to have the ball was going to win.
Only if didn’t turn out that way.
Loreauville wouldn’t score again the rest of the way, Erath added three touchdowns in the second half, and the Bobcats came away with a 34-20 win, the first time that EHS had won against LHS since 1990, when the Bobcats took a 25-6 win over the Tigers.
And the funny thing was that the expected quarterback duel between Loreauville’s Zy Alexander and Erath’s Luke LeBlanc never materialized.
Instead Erath ran the ball, and ran the ball, and ran the ball some more.
“They showed us some things that we didn’t see on film,” Erath coach Eric LeBlanc said. “We were able to run the ball and took advantage of it.”
A trio of EHS running backs, Jax Thibodeaux, Curtis Cormier and Lane Leblanc, combined for 277 yard and two touchdowns as the Bobcats pounded the ball in the second half and eventually wore out the Loreauville defense in taking the win.
“The funny thing is, we scored quickly when we had the ball in the first half but I was upset with my offensive line because they were doing some uncharacteristic things and not taking control,” LeBlanc said. “We reset, refocused and gave them a little motivation in the third quarter to come out in the third quarter.”
Whatever LeBlanc and the rest of the Erath coaches came up for motivation for the offensive line obviously worked because the Bobcats just took control of the game in the third quarter and never let the Tigers have a chance to get back in.
Thibodeaux finished with 198 yard on the ground and a touchdown, Cormier finished with 42 yards and a score and Lane LeBlanc had 37 yards rushing as Erath improved to 1-1 on the season.
“In the first half we were a little bit slow,” Erath offensive lineman Gage Hebert said. “But we figured out what they were doing on defense and got after it.
“We worked hard in the trenches and figured it out. Even with their quick scores on big plays, we just had to overcome it and dominate them. When the scored we just had to capitalize after that.”
No one would have said anything if Erath hadn’t come back from Loreauville’s big plays to open the game. The Tigers landed some big punches early.
Alexander took a punt return 79 yards for a score and then after Erath tied the game, Jaylyn James took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
And if that wasn’t enough, after Erath tied the game again in the first quarter, Alexander took off on a 57 yard run for a touchdown and a 20-14 Loreauville lead, all in the first quarter.
But in the end, all that flying around on offense and trying to stop Erath on defense took a toll as Loreauville players started cramping up and had to come out of the game for several plays which only exacerbated the issue for the Tigers.
“We’re in here right now scratching our heads,” Loreauville (1-1) coach Terry Martin said. “We did some research, our training staff did some research, we kept our kids hydrated during the week, we did everything we could and we cramped more tonight that we’ve ever cramped. It just doesn’t make sense.”
One possible explanation came from the Erath trainer, according to Martin.
“Their trainer said that last week they went into the AC (air-conditioning) at halftime and when they came out in the second half, they cramped more,” Martin said. “We made sure that the kids had fluids all week and we cramped tonight. It just doesn’t make sense.”
In the end though, cramps aside, Martin said that Erath just wore them down.
“You have to give them credit, they wore us out,” the LHS coach said. “They came into the game throwing the ball 70 percent of the time and I worried about the fact that they had so many more players than we do and most of our players go both ways. Something like that could and did happen.
“We just have to concentrate on us getting better,” the Loreauville coach said.
“That’s all we can do.”