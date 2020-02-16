FRANKLIN — Despite missing a key player to a wisdom tooth, Franklin High School Boys Basketball team used strong 22 and 21-point games from Travis Zeno and Kim Michael Provost III to pull away from Ascension Episcopal 55-40.
The victory clinches the outright District 7-2A championship from Franklin with only two games remaining against Houma Christian Monday and Catholic High Thursday.
Despite hitting a flurry of 3-pointers, AES couldn’t get closer than 15 points, and that came against mostly third stringers in the fourth quarter.
Franklin head coach Alexis Rack was pleased with his team’s effort but says she will push her team to play a full 32-minute game.
“We’re going to continue to prepare,” Rack said. “There’ll be no days off because we still have two games left and then the playoffs.” Rack is hoping her team makes it past the second round, which is where their season ended last year.
Zeno, Provost, and Malik King all echoed their coach’s sentiment in working towards finishing a complete game. “We just have to put this game on the side and focus on the next two games,” King said.
Zeno and Provost both emphasized the need to better all aspects of their game as they work towards their goal of winning State.
This will be back to back district championships for the Hornets.