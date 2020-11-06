FSH looks to beat 4-0 AES for fourth straight district win

FRANKLIN — Last year, Franklin Senior High gave Ascension Episcopal all it could handle in a 14-12 loss in Youngsville.
Friday at home, the Hornets hope to not only compete but to emerge victorious against the undefeated Blue Gators.
“It was a game of turnovers,” Franklin head coach Tremayne Johnson said of his team’s defensive struggle vs. AES in 2019. “And we turned it over one time too many.”
AES (4-0, 3-0 in District 7-2A) is led by quarterback Cole Simon, a four-year starter who has completed 24 of 41 passes for 442 yards and nine TDs with only one interception.
“Watching film, I can say that Ascension is better than they were last year,” Johnson said. “I can honestly say that.”
The Hornets, who have won three straight district games after losses to 5A Southside and undefeated Loreauville, are currently No. 13 in Class 2A.
In a Week 4 rout of rival West St. Mary, Franklin quarterback Zylan Perry accumulated 316 yards of total offense with five touchdowns. In addition, he added six tackles as the Hornets held WSM scoreless.
“Perry is having a great season,” his coach said. “He’s making some plays for us and distributing the ball real well. I can’t ask for anything more.”
The Hornets are also getting production from skill players J’Michael Gray, Travis Zeno and J’Kry Winston.
“Travis is the brains on the field,” Johnson said. “He makes sure everybody gets lined up right. He’s a senior. Gray is one of those guys that can do anything. Winston is a 5-foot-9, 160-pound running back who also has been big for us as a starting linebacker.”
Along the line of scrimmage, Johnson points to Arizona State commitment Gharin Stansbury and Daeton Maze.
“Stansbury plays defensive end and offensive tackle,” Johnson said. “He’s everything that he’s advertised to be. He’s playing great ball. Maze (6-2, 297, Sr.) is a nose tackle who has turned it on.”
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Stansbury is ranked as the No. 28 player in Louisiana and No. 54 weakside defensive end in the nation by 247Sports.
“We brought back five starters from last year and our guys play both sides of the ball,” Johnson said. “We have around 26 players on the roster. The numbers are tight, although we’re holding up as well as possible.
“The guys are pushing through with perseverance, and I think they have some confidence going into this game based on what happened last year. We just have to focus on assignments and have a positive attitude.”