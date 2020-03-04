FRANKLIN — For much of the Franklin High School boys’ basketball season, Head Coach Alexis Rack has pushed her team to play a complete 32-minute game. They’ve come close several times, but never a complete 32 minutes. For the first half of Tuesday night’s Class 2A Regional 59-35 playoff win over 12th seed Bunkie High School, it appeared that Rack was going to get her wish.
The Hornets came out with fire and an intensity that propelled them to a 20-5 first quarter lead. The intensity continued into the second half as the still hot Hornets slowed the ball down but put up another 18 points against the pesky Panthers, whose large entourage of fans tried to out yell the Hornets fans.
So, it seemed pretty conceivable, with Rack being cautiously optimistic, that her Hornets, with a 38-17 halftime lead would come blazing out of halftime and finally play that just out of reach full 32-minute game. Except the inevitable occurred. FHS players’ shots just wouldn’t fall as the team could only muster seven third quarter points, which may have been the team’s lowest output in a quarter all season. The team’s only saving grace, besides the Hornets good defense, was the Panthers’ inability to score more than ten points in the third quarter.
The Hornets, led by Travis Zeno, J’Michael Gray, and Kim Michael Provost III, did manage to correct a bit of their poor offense in the fourth quarter by again slowing the game down and taking advantage of the Panthers’ late foul problems.
While happy for the win, which moves her team to Friday night’s third round of the playoffs, Rack knows her team has some work to do. “The second half we got relaxed,” Rack said. “We got comfortable with the lead and didn’t play with same intensity and focus we had in first half.”
Rack added that her team tends to play to the level of their competition instead of dominating. “We dominated the first half, and got comfortable,” Rack said. “In close games, they can’t get comfortable. In practice we have to continue to keep pushing.”
Hornet Kim Michael Provost III who had 16 points Tuesday night said he and his teammates can’t let this game get to them. “We have way more to come,” Provost said. “We just have to keep our head straight.”
For the game Zeno had 23 points and Gray added 20.
The two guards combined for 16 rebounds, while center Gharin Stansbury dominated on defense with 12 rebounds, four block shots and one steal.
The Hornets will be back in action Friday night in the quarterfinals at Lakeview, a 47-39 winner over Ferriday in the second round.