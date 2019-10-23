From junior high to varsity, Perry’s getting his kicks

Most likely sometime in the next couple of years, a Highland Baptist football game is going to come down to a last-second kick to win or lose.
Stepping up to make that potential game-winning kick will be Parker Perry, who wasn’t even on the football roster at the start of this season and for good reason — he is an eighth-grader.
But after an encounter with HBCS assistant coach Glen LeBlanc, the junior high student was bumped up the varsity and has become a star for the Bears, starting with making all seven point after touchdowns in Highland’s win over Westminster Christian and kicking his first ever varsity field goal in last week’s loss to Vermilion Catholic.
“Glen noticed him one day kicking a soccer ball around and told me that we needed to take a look at this guy,” said HBCS coach Rick Hutson. “We brought him in to practice and was very impressed for the first day.
“He was unsure about his steps but you could tell that he had the potential to do it. We sent him home that weekend with the paperwork to get him registered with the LHSAA and Monday he doesn’t bring it back and tells me that his mom and dad are not sure about me doing this.”
A budding football career stopped before it even began.
But fortunately, it has a happy ending.
“I go talk to the parent and convince them that there is not going to be any undue pressure on him and the first game we put him in is at Westminster and he goes seven-for-seven,” Hutson said. “That following Sunday I’m at Sunday school and his mom’s best friend works at the same Sunday school and she mentions to me that she heard with have a new kicker.
“After I told he the story, the mom’s best friend says that the mom knew that Highland hadn’t scored a touchdown in two weeks so Parker wasn’t going to have to do too much — and we score seven touchdowns.”
And yes, Perry was nervous on that first day and being an eighth-grader playing on the varsity team.
“I was frightened about playing varsity football but I love kicking,” Perry said. “But coach asked me to do it and I started doing it for the school.”
Perry comes to football from soccer and had never really kicked a football before.
“There is a whole different thing between kicking a football and kicking a soccer ball,” Perry said. “With a soccer ball, I’m used to kicking with the laces. With the football, you kick off the side of your foot.”
But even with the difference, Perry had more than enough people support him and told him he needed to kick and he put his fears away and headed out to the gridiron.
“The first kick for varsity was a PAT and I had trouble walking just to go on the field and kick,” Perry said. “But I kicked the ball and it went straight down the middle.
“I was scared. But my coaches encouraged me and I kicked it.”
And thus began a football career for the junior high student, albeit a year earlier than most players who play varsity football.
And the early success has only encouraged him.
“I do kickoff, field goals and PAT’s” said Perry. “I thought I was going to miss that field goal last week against Vermilion Catholic. It started right but it came back and went in.”
His taste of kicking at the varsity level having been whetted, Perry now hopes to get better and better at his new varsity position.
“It’s something that I want to keep doing,” he said.
“It’s been scary but it’s been fun.”