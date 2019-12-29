A is for ARTIFICIAL reefs, which give anglers another fishin’ hole. CCA Louisiana gave us a good one June 27 when the nonprofit conservation organization and partners dropped old pipes and concrete at the old South Marsh Island 233 site in near-offshore waters 10 miles from Southwest Pass. It marked the first-ever project in the R.E.E.F. Louisiana program.
B is for BACK-TO-BACK titles. Do you realize how tough that is to accomplish in any sport? New Iberian Ben Suit did it twice this year when he and his brother, Zach, defended their Angler of the Year title in the highly competitive Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series. A few months later, by the hardest and a 1-pound margin, Ben defended his AOY in the Louisiana Bass Cats.
C is for CONFIDENCE baits. Everybody’s got theirs. Mine? Well, the number I’ve caught on Senkos and Super Bait Buzz Baits, which my brother, Bill, makes and generously shares, is countless. My son, Jacob, and I are in our comfort zone with those on the business end of our fishing line. Jacob added and polished a spinning rod presentation of the Senko, rigged wacky worm style, this year.
D is for DOCUMENTARY. Don’t let the words documentary movie dissuade you from watching “In the Wild,” an Louisiana Public Broadcasting documentary that aired earlier this month and was screened in Lafayette. Whether you are a diehard duck hunt or someone who loves and cares about the outdoors, the movie is a must-see. It’s about the past, the present and future of duck hunting and the coastal environment. Go to intheblind.org.
E is for EXCITEMENT of the hunt. I felt it, although I was just shooting with my camera, on Nov. 3 during a dove hunt with gracious host and veteran dove hunter Ronnie Dressel in Loreauville. Birds flying got the adrenalin pumping, for sure, and it was a treat to see some fine wing shooting that Sunday afternoon.
F is for FLORIDA bass fry, hundreds of thousands of them, which were stocked in Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe in mid-April by the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. If 7 percent of them survive and grow into adulthood, 126,000 Florida bass will be swimming in our lake next year. The LDWF hadn’t stocked fingerlings or fry in the lake since the spring of 2014.
G is for G-G-G-GIGANTIC bass, like Bassmaster Elite Series emcee Dave Mercer says during live weigh-ins on stage. Malcolm Crochet of Loreauville got his hands on three giants Feb. 10 at Toledo Bend. Relying on marine electronics, Crochet found an area that gave up an 8-pound, an 8-pound, 14-ounce and, then, a 10-pound, 14-ounce bass in a matter of minutes. They all came on 10 1/2-inch plastic worms.
H is for HIGH water for a second straight year in the Atchafalaya River, which, to everyone’s dismay, messed up sport fishing through the spring and most of the summer. Vermilion Bay and surrounding waters were most of the year. The Spillway was unfishable through the first week or two of August. There was a lot of angst among some of the ardent anglers around here. We need a break in 2020!
I is for I’LL never forget what the late Dr. Donald Pavy meant to and did for this area as a concerned conservationist. That you and I can catch and keep gamefish like speckled trout and redfish along the coast is a tribute to Pavy, who died July 15. He was a helluva man, fisherman, physician, journalist and conservationist.
J is for JOINTS, those bends in the bones of an aging body. Yikes. I ache from head to toe more often than not and tying hooks, leadheads and artificial lures, or threading fishing line through the guides of a fishing rod, is a painstakingly slow process. What a challenge. Ask Jacob, who tolerates the slower pace.
K is for KINDNESS of a stranger. Toward the end of a seven-day bassin’ trip in October at Lake Sam Rayburn, I lost my billfold and had no idea where we parted ways. Apparently, I must have put it on the deck or seat of Mike Sinitiere’s boat, the Bass Cat he has switched for a Triton, and it flew out. Jo Ann Bolton of Zwolle found it about four miles from where Mike and I were staying at Malcolm Crochet’s beautiful lakeside home at Toledo Bend, picked up the contents strewn around it after the fall, and mailed it to me. Miss Jo Ann was taking her daily walk when she spotted the billfold on the ground near the intersection of Louisiana 1215 and Yvonne Street.
L is for LAKE FAUSSE POINTE STATE PARK. Hopefully, it’s closer to being fully operational in 2020 than it was at this time in 2018. To a casual observer, it sure looks like repairs are crawling along at the state park, once called a crown jewel in the state, looks like a shell of itself. It hasn’t been the same since the damaging flood of August 2016.
M is for MARINE electronics. Marlin Hebert and his son, Colby, and many other local bass anglers are learning the value of new sonar systems that seem to make the ol’ flashers and depthfinders obsolete. Images of the bottom and actual scenes of fish swimming come into view. Their effectiveness has been demonstrated often by the bass anglers who fish for a living. The pros have monitors with large screens on the deck of their boat. The Heberts took a valuable lesson with a guide before their tournament at Lake Sam Rayburn and Ben Suit and his brother, Zach, plan to do the same this coming weekend at Toledo Bend.
N is for NEW favorite bass fishing destination. Without a doubt, for me it’s Lake Sam Rayburn. Toledo Bend still is up there, of course, but after focusing on its Texas neighbor to the southwest for a second straight October (this year for seven straight days), it’s no contest. The bass fishery there seems to be thriving with its abundant amount of grass and, as an aesthetic bonus, it’s just so beautiful without all the shoreline dwellings and docks that ring Toledo Bend.
O is for OVERFISHED, the speckled trout population along the coast. It will be interesting to see soon what measures the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries take to improve the status of the stock. The public will have an opportunity to comment on any recommendations, such as, perhaps, reduced creel limits, before any action is taken next year by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.
P is for PURE bliss, which is what I felt as the sun rose over the horizon at the end of the Doiron’s Canal on the Stephensville side of the West Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee. It was the morning of the Louisiana High School Bass Fishing East Qualifier. I was fortunate that Hunter Neuville of Loreauville asked me to be his “coach” for the big event Nov. 2. It was bitterly cold. Two hundred boats were on the water. The “parade boat” bearing an American flag idled through the flotilla of high school bass anglers and the adult operating each boat and blared a bass fishing-themed song. I’ve fished hundreds of bass tournament, even riding as a press anglers in two Bassmaster Classics, but readily admit that morning was more special than any. We went to Lake Verret and had a great time.
Q is for QUITE a bombsell, the decision in late November by Gerald Swindle and Brandon Palianuk to leave the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour after its first year of existence and return to the Bassmaster Elite Series. The BTS format, which is similar to a “paper” weigh-in, didn’t sit well with them. Swindle’s live interview on Bass Talk Live on Dec. 3, conducted while he was in a deer stand that morning, was perhaps the most emotional outpouring I’ve heard as he expressed his desire to fish B.A.S.S. As for bassers in Acadiana, the BPT format has had a lukewarm reception at best.
R is for RETIREMENT. The “R” word. The new status quo takes some getting used to. I enjoy it. Don’t get me wrong. But I started working when I was 13 and it’s, well, it’s different. I do love and embrace the opportunity and the extra time to continue writing about the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and you, the outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen.
S is for SPEECHLESS. That word rarely, if ever, is associated with your local outdoors writer. But that’s what I was, with wet eyes, standing in the old Daily Iberian parking lot Jan. 10, my last night on the desk as senior news editor after 44 years in sports and news. I had conflicting emotions that night, thinking about my future and a retirement reception the next day. I was called outside by a ruse and stunned speechless to see my two younger brothers, Bill and Keith, and two younger sisters, Patti and Barbara, who drove here from the Kansas City, Missouri, area that Thursday to be at the reception on Friday. Those moments and the next 2 ½ days never, ever, will be forgotten. It was so wonderful to see all my friends, and family, at the reception.
T is for TAXIDERMISTS, who were busy mounting trophies for several area fishermen and hunters this year, including Scott Angelle, who got a 9.4-pound bass in March at Toledo Bend; Shane Romero, who got a 1,200- to 1,400-pound Kodiak brown bear in late April on the Alaska Peninsula; Keith Price, who got a moose estimated at 1,500 pounds near Mount McKinley in Alaska, and Beau Nicholas Harrington, who got a “hawg,” weight unknown, in early November in Texas.
U is for UNBELIEVABLE and UNREAL, the long stretch of giving up quality and quantity bass this year in Sandy Cove in Lake Fausse Pointe. Just when you might think the honey hole might be ripe for a dropoff, the overfished sweet spot satisfied tournament and non-tournament bass anglers alike from February through July. How long? Marlin Hebert and Jason Jones fished a bass club tournament and culled to a five-bass limit weighing 14.88 pounds from there July 20.
V is for VIRGINIA. Yes, Virginia, there is a Second Amendment. Our founding fathers, particularly Virginians Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, must be squirming in their graves after the decisions made by the governor and Democratic-controlled Virginia General Assembly. Gov. Ralph Northam plans to ban the sale of assault and force registration of such weapons already legally owned. Eighty-six counties have adopted Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions. Local law enforcement officers have said they won’t enforce the legislation, prompting Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill to threaten the use of the National Guard.
W is for WEIGH-INS, the hour of reckoning in any fishing competition. I’ve participated in many for bass tournaments and watched and wrote about beaucoup weigh-ins for saltwater fishing contests. With more time on my hands this year, I was able to report on all five weigh-ins for the Southcentral Fishing Association. Those were neat and the anglers were great to talk to. I can’t wait for next year.
X is for X factor. There are so many outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen, hunters and anglers, who have it. They are the ones who know when and where to be and/or what, where and when to throw a particular artificial lure. I admire them, they’re the ones who always come back with the venison or birds or heavy limit of fish. I wish it were that easy for me.
Y is for YOUNG outdoorsmen in the area who will keep fishing and hunting vibrant for another generation, boys and girls like Zanders Jumonville; Faith Landry; Peyton Ogea; Clélié Sumrall; Hunter Neuville; Evie Sherville; Gavin Savoy; Kourtni St. Germain; Tucker Romero; Luke, Ethan and Noah St. Germain, Beau Nicholas Harrington and Hayden Amy, to name several.
Z is for Z-MAN Evergreen Jack Hammer Chatterbaits. Although pricey, word on the water is they are the real deal and feature the design by bass pro Brett Hite and Japanese lure maker Evergreen International’s Morizo Shimizu. Bottom line is it is said to outfish all other bladed jigs.
DON SHOOPMANis outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.