Franklin to meet similar team in South Plaquemines

FRANKLIN — When Franklin Senior High School head football coach Tremayne Johnson looks at the South Plaquemines football team, he sees similarities to his own squad.
“They pretty much look like us number-wise,” said Johnson, whose 17th-seeded Hornets (4-4) will travel to the Buras area to challenge the No. 16 Hurricanes (4-3) in a Class 2A first-round playoff game today.
“That’s a tough bunch of kids.”
The Hurricanes are coached by Lyle Fitte, who led the program to two state championships as a player before moving on to Louisiana Tech.
Fitte was a two-time, first-team all-state running back in high school. In college, he racked up over 2,400 all-purpose yards for the Bulldogs while lettering all four years.
“They run the ball effectively,” Johnson said. “They run a power set. They’re a power-team with a full-house set on offense.”
That is a cause for concern for Johnson after his defense yielded 300 rushing yards in last week’s 49-32 loss to Catholic High.
“We have to make tackles,” he said. “Last week, we didn’t do a good job of that. It was a game of offense vs. Catholic High. We couldn’t get a stop. They couldn’t get a stop.
“In the end, they had two less turnovers than us. In practice this week, we worked on pursuit and we worked on tackling.”
South Plaquemines has one of the New Orleans metro area’s leading rushers in Isaiah Jason, who has gained 1,085 yards with 15 touchdowns on 77 carries.
The Hurricanes are quite capable of throwing the football, as well. Quarterback Taighan Jones has completed 70 of 123 attempts for 1,160 yards and 16 TDs with two interceptions.
Ezekial Bourgeois leads the team in receiving with 38 catches for 630 yards with 10 scores. Jason has added 30 receptions for 540 yards and five TDs.
Versatile senior Zylan Perry paces the Franklin offense with 1,000 yards rushing and 700 passing. Junior receiver J’Michael Gray has 500 yards with 11 scores.
Seniors Jakyri Winston (400 yards rushing) and Travis Zeno have also been major offensive contributors for the Hornets. Zeno threw a touchdown pass last week.