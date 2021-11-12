Franklin set to face ball-control team in opener

FRANKLIN — D’Arbonne Woods Charter School will attempt to keep the ball away from Franklin Senior High’s explosive offense when the No. 18 Timberwolves challenge the No. 15 Hornets in a Class 2A first-round playoff game today.
Located just south of Farmerville near the Arkansas border, the Timberwolves are 6-3 on the year and are coached by Tommy Tharp, who reached the state championship game multiple times as head coach at Mangham.
The six wins is a single-season record for the Timberwolves, who notched their first victory ever over No. 7 Jonesboro-Hodge in late October.
“They like to run the single wing out of the shotgun,” FSH coach Tremayne Johnson said of the Timberwolves. “They have a fullback/linebacker who is a big, physical guy. They’re definitely going to play ball control. On film, they only threw the ball three or four times a game.”
Last week, Franklin threw the ball effectively in a 40-13 win over Catholic High. Senior quarterback Zylan Perry was 5 of 9 passing for 247 yards and four TDs. Sophomore receiver Jayshaun Johnson caught four passes for 229 yards and three TDs.
“I think we put it all together last week,” Coach Johnson said. “It was a good feeling because we played from beginning to end.”
Several linemen and linebackers played well last week, including Michael Moses, Dejuan Rudoph, Tayshaun Johnson and Alonzo Alexander.
Alexander, an outside linebacker, made his return to action after being sidelined with a concussion against Ascension Episcopal. The Hornets expect senior receiver J’Michael Gray, who hasn’t played in a few weeks, to return today.
“I believe J’Michael brings another dynamic to our offense,” Johnson said. “He brings us up another four or five notches. J’Michael is one of those guys who will cut across the field and catch everything. He has a high football IQ. Jayshaun has speed that a lot of people don’t see until it’s too late. He has deceptive speed.”
If the 5-3 Hornets win, it will likely set up a rematch with No. 2 Loreauville (10-0), which hosts another District 7-2A program in No. 31 West St. Mary (3-7) today.
In late September, Loreauville edged the Hornets in a 47-42 shootout.
“Hopefully both Loreauville and us win Friday,” Johnson said. “We’d like to get another crack at them. J’Michael and Zylan were clicking last time we played Loreauville. Our defense didn’t fare too well, but we’ve made some adjustments with personnel since then.”