Franklin’s Perry signs with Cajuns

Franklin Senior High School quarterback Zylan Perry signed with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Friday.
Perry is expected to play as a running back for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Franklin head coach Tremayne Johnson said seeing Perry make it to the next level is great, but it leaves an important position open for the Hornets next year.
“It’s bittersweet, the fact that I’m losing a great athlete like this,” Johnson said. “Somebody is going to have some big shoes to fill. I’m happy to see that he’s going to the next level and I know that he is going to have success, but like I said, it’s bittersweet to lose a great student and a great athlete at the same time.”
Perry said he decided to play for the Ragin’ Cajuns because the program felt different from the other schools he had interest in.
“Whenever I went to UL, I felt like I had a family over there,” he said. “It was just different, and that was my main reason for choosing them.”
Perry said that he brings “speed, power, elusiveness” to the UL Lafayette team, and is keen to make an impact early for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Perry explained that he became a starter for the Hornets in tenth grade and never looked back.
“In my freshmen year, I didn’t really do as much, but… in my Sophomore year I became a starting quarterback and that just led to where I’m at now.”
Zylan’s mother, Tondrell Perry, said she may be more excited about the signing than her son is.
“I’m excited for him. I knew, as a little boy, that he was going to be special,” she said. “I’m excited to see what he is going to do at this next level. I can’t wait, I think I’m more excited than him.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns will begin next season under the leadership of New Iberia native Michael Desormeaux following the departure of former head coach Billy Napier to the University of Florida. UL went 13-1 last season, winning the Sunbelt Conference Championship and the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl in December.