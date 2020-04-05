For the past two seasons, the Franklin Senior High Hornets have run through District 7-2A, going undefeated both season.
A big part of the success goes to sophomore guard J’Michael Gray, who along with backcourt mate Travis Zeno, has been key to the Hornets success.
This year was no different as Gray was instrumental in leading Franklin to a 14-0 district record and a 23-8 regular season record and an appearance in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
He scored around 20 points per game and was a first-team selection and Most Valuable Player for District 6-2A.
He finished off the season with an honorable mention Class 2A All-State nod from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
For his efforts in leading the Hornets in the 2019-20 prep basketball season, Gray is named MVP of The Daily Iberian’s Best of the Teche Small Schools Basketball Team.
Joining Gray on the first-team is Zeno, who was also a first-team All District 7-2A selection and an honorable mention choice to the LSWA’s Class 2A All-State team.
Catholic High senior Javian Willis, who scored 14 points and had five rebounds on the season as the Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs is also on the first-team. Wilis was also an honorable mention selection to the LSWA’s Class 2A All-State team.
Jeanerette senior Taylor Tallmore was also a first-team All-District 7-2A choice off of a JHS team that finished 12-20 overall but was a more than respectable 7-7 in district play and just missed out on going to the postseason
Highland Baptist guard Myles Liggans was a first-team All-District 8-A selection on a team that finished 8-17 overall, but was a player that had to be accounted for at all times by opponents of the Bears
And ESA senior Henry Shuffler, a first-team All-District 7-B choice and an honorable mention LSWA Class B All-State selection as well. Shuffler led the Falcons to a 17-14 record and an appearance in the semifinals of the Division V playoffs.
Coach of the Year goes to Franklin’s Alexis Rack, who led the Hornets to a second straight undefeated district record and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs.
The second team consists of Catholic High senior Trey Amos, who finished the year with 14 points and seven rebounds per game and was a second-team All-District selection; West St. Mary senior Taylun Druilhet, also a second team All-District 7-2A selection; Centerville’s Travyn Guilbeau, a second-team All-District 8-A selection; Franklin sophomore Kim Provost III, a second-team All-District 7-2A selection and Delcambre senior Ian Evans, who was an All-District 7-2A All-Defense selection.
Honorable Mention Best of the Teche goes to Jeanerette’s Armon Lanceslin; West St. Mary’s Oshaun Smith; Franklin senior Malik King and Gahrain Stansbury; Loreauville’s Nick Deal, Calep Jacob and Collin Jacob; WSM’s Cahy’Vion Alexander and Trevion Jackson; Delcambre’s Cameron Jackson; Centerville’s Diamond Bourgeois; Highland Baptist’s Keelan Preston and Kylyn Jones and Hanson’s Hunter Martin.