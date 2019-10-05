FRANKLIN — Typical high school distractions, like homecoming, and not so typical ones, like a 25-minute weather delay for lightning, didn’t faze Franklin, as it played near flawless football in the first half of their 38-7, District 7-2A win over Delcambre. The second half was a different story as turnovers, penalties and a strong defensive effort by the Panthers kept the Hornets scoreless.
While pleased with his team’s victory over a district opponent, FSH head football coach Tremaine Johnson wasn’t happy with his team’s second half effort. “Our guys just kind of got comfortable, and we came out flat and we need to work on that,” Johnson said.
Johnson added this was the total opposite from last week against Loreauville when his team started slow and turned it on as the game proceeded. “This week we came out with guns blazing, then after halftime we came out flat, Johnson said. “I need to find a way to put it together for the whole game.”
DHS coach Artie Liuzza was just happy that his team didn’t give up against a stronger team. “The thing we’ve been working on is having the mentality to compete and we did that for the first time tonight,” Liuzza said.
“We were down on the scoreboard and it was obvious our opponent was better than us on the football field, but our guys continued to compete.”
For the first two quarters, the Hornets gave the Panthers fits on both sides of the ball. Franklin quickly scored on an eight-yard pass from quarterback Zylan Perry to Travis Zeno. The two-point conversion made the score 8 to 0.
Following another DHS punt, the Hornets started its next possession on Delcambre’s 29-yard line. Perry and Zeno hooked up again on a short touchdown pass and the lead was 16-0 after the conversion.
Delcambre’s offensive woes continued when the Hornets intercepted Kalob Moneaux’s pass. Franklin quickly capitalized with Perry throwing his third touchdown pass to Desmond Parker, and the Hornets led 24-0
Mother Nature decided to join the party when lightning caused a 25 minute delay. Following that, FSH has anothe score scores for a 38-0 lead at the break.
In the second half, Delcambre was able to finally get on the scoreboard to avoid the shutout, but it was the Hornets night as Franklin moved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in district, tied with Catholic High and West St. Mary for the district lead. Delcambre fell to 1-4, 0-2.
“We made some adjustments at halftime, and because our guys are playing both sides a lot, we were able to do some things and actually execute it,” Liuzza said. “That’s the key and when you taste a little bit of that success you continue to push forward with it and that’s what our guys did tonight. Delcambre scored with 20 seconds left in the game to avoid a shutout
Johnson knows his team has some adjustments to make for future games, but he understands he is working with a young team with many of the players having to go both ways. “Most of our mistakes are just inexperience guys, and not having the numbers, Johnson said. “Most guys play both ways and they get tired and mistakes happen.”
He was especially proud of his young quarterback, Perry, who had more than 100 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. “He’s a sophomore and he’s only going to get better with game time reps and game time experience.
Franklin will be back in action Thursday against West St. Mary for the annual Fire on the Bayou. Delcambre plays Acension Episcopal.