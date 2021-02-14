YOUNGSVILLE — Franklin Senior High remained perfect in District 7-2A with a 66-61 win in overtime at Ascension Episcopal on Friday.
J’Michael Gray led all scorers with 19 points. Travis Zeno Jr. added 17, Kim Michael Prevost III had 13, followed by Kylan Peters (10) and Stanley Butler (8 points).
AES built a 24-19 lead late in the second quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Nelson Elmore, who paced the Gators with 17 points.
The Blue Gators held a one-point lead (27-26) at the half and at the close of the third quarter (43-42), and the score at the end of regulation was 53-53.
“Anytime we play these guys, it’s a hard-fought game,” Franklin head coach Tremayne Johnson said. “Even when they came to our house, it was a hard-fought game. They’re a good team, they’re disciplined, with a great coach.”
In the four-minute overtime period, the Hornets (22-5, 11-0) were 13-of-22 from the free throw line with Zeno making 7-of-8.
“Free throws are definitely something we need to work on tomorrow,” said Johnson, whose team hit 22-of-43 during the game. “We’re going to be shooting free throws all day Saturday.”
AES (14-13, 8-4) had some success in the paint with its two post players, 6-foot-4 Matt Remondet and 6-foot-5 Jude Ardoin.
Remondet scored 17 points, point guard Austin Mills added 10 and Ardoin had 9 before fouling out. Three Blue Gators fouled out of the contest, which included four technicals.
“We need to work on boxing out,” Johnson said. “Also, we need to work on getting back in defensive transition. I think those are the main keys. We’re a team that can score at any time. I don’t worry too much about scoring. Defense is the main thing.
“We played a little better in the second half defensively. Matching up with their big guys, No. 4 (Ardoin) is an excellent athlete. We fought through adversity and came into a tough spot to play, and that’s what I like the most about what our guys did tonight.”
Gray had 9 points in the first half and then poured in 10 more during the fourth quarter and overtime period.
“Tonight we were on and off with our shooting,” Johnson said. “We were kind of streaky. Hopefully we’ll have a better showing come playoff time. We love to be tested. We’re not running from anybody.”
With two games remaining in the regular season, the Hornets are ranked No. 5 in 2A behind Rayville (20-2), Port Allen (12-8), Many (14-2) and Doyle (21-8).
The Hornets have won 15 of their last 17 with a three-point loss to Patterson and a recent two-point loss at Westgate.
“Travis Zeno and J’Michael Gray played well,” Johnson said. “We had some big minutes from our big guy, Stanley Butler.
“It was a definite bounce-back to come back after the Westgate loss, play a team like this and get a win. My guys and my coaches feel great about it. I think we did a good job tonight. We have some basketball-savvy guys on the team. They know the game of basketball. That makes my job much easier.”
