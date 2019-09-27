FRANKLIN — A pair of fourth quarter turnovers proved to be the difference Franklin Senior High rallied from a 20-14 deficit at the end of the third quarter to beat Loreauville 34-20 in the District 7-2A opener for both teams Thursday.
The Hornets tied the game at 20-all in the fourth quarter on a 45 yard touchdown pass from Travis Zeno to J'Michael Gray. Loreauville muffed the ensuing kickoff and Franklin recovered at the Loreauville 40 yard line.
Franklin took the lead on a 13 yard touchdown run by Kemper Batiste and the two-point conversion gave FSH a 28-20 lead.
Loreauville took possession of the ball and drove to the Franklin 10 yard line but Gray picked off a Zy Alexander pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown as Franklin completed the come-from-behind win to improve to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in district.
LHS fell to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in district.
West St. Mary 42, Houma Christian 6
BALDWIN — The West St. Mary Wolfpack rolled out to a big lead and cruised to a 42-6 win over Houma Christian in the District 7-2A opener for both teams Thursday.
With the win, WSM improved to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in district, Houma Christian fell to 0-4, 0-1.
Individual statistics on the game were not immediately available.
St. Edmund 47, Highland Baptist 0
EUNICE — The Highland Baptist Bears fell to 1-3 on the season with a 47-0 loss to St. Edmund in a non-district game Thursday.
it was the second straight week that Highland was shut out in game.
St. Edmund improved to 2-2 with the win.
Further information on the game was not immediately available.