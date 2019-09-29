FRANKLIN — Franklin High Coach Tremaine Johnson had a simple message for his young team when they quickly fell behind the Loreauville Tigers 14 to 0 early in the first quarter.
“Just stay calm because we’ve been through this before.” Johnson said.
The Hornets heeded that advice and after overcoming turnovers, and penalties, pulled out a 34-20 victory over the Tigers in the District 7-2A opner for both teams Thursday.
The Tigers started the game driving down the field with quarterback Zy Alexander and running back Jalen James taking turns running the ball. Alexander also completed a couple of passes. The Tigers capped off the drive on fourth down and 5 with Alexander running in the endzone for the first touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, and the Tigers had a six point.
A nice drive by Franklin ended when, a Loreauville defender intercepted a pass that was bobble by a receiver. Loreauville wasted no time driving down the field and scoring a second rushing touchdown by Alexander. The two-point conversion was good, and the Tigers led 14 to 0.
The Hornets put their first points of the game on an 11 yard run by J’Michael Gray, and the score was 14 to 6. Franklin. It appeared that Loreauville would answer that score when Alexander ran 60 yards for a touchdown that was called back because of an unsportsman like penalty on the Tigers.
The Hornets defense braced up and forced a Tigers’ turnover on fourth and 3 on Franklin’s one-yard line. Franklin took over and marched over 99 yards that resulted in a touchdown pass from Perry to Travis Zeno. The two-point conversion was good, and the two teams went into halftime tied 14 all.
In a third quarter Alexander scored on a three-yard run to put the tigers up 20 to 14, but it was an abundance of penalties on both teams wreaked havoc on the game. Still Franklin continued to fight and tied the game in the fourth on a 45-yard pass from Perry to Gray.
Loreauville muffed the ensuing kickoff and Franklin recovered at the Loreauville 40 yard line.
Franklin took the lead on a 13 yard touchdown run by Kemper Batiste and the two-point conversion gave FSH a 28-20 lead.
Loreauville took possession of the ball and drove to the Franklin 10-yard line, but Gray picked off Alexander’s pass and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown as Franklin completed the come-from-behind win to improve to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in district.
Loreauville Head Coach Terry Martin said his team had way too many mistakes in a game that could have gone either way. “I’m at the top of the list, I made a bunch more than anybody,” Martin said.
“We had our chances, and I told our team that I think the team that plays the hardest and makes the least number of mistakes was going to win.”
Martin thought his team had made the corner in the season following their last victory, but too many mistakes doomed them. Still he remains optimistic. “The biggest thing now is we can either learn from it and get better or we can fall apart.”
Johnson is especially pleased with his team’s preparation.
“I think we are where I thought we would be,” the coach said. “We played some 5A and 4A schools because I wanted to up the competition and now, I see where we are.”
Both coaches said both teams had a lot of positive things that occurred in the game, but there is much room for improvement.
Franklin had 313 total yards to 248 for Loreauville.
Alexander finished 6 of 14 passing for 86 yards, while Perry finished 7 of 10 passing for 108 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.