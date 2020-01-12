FRANKLIN — With both teams coming off major wins just days earlier, anticipation was high for Friday night’s District 7-2A game between Franklin and Delcambre.
For two and a half quarters, the Panthers fought hard and stayed within striking distance of the Hornets. But an injury to a key player and foul trouble for another finally gave FSH the ammunition needed to pull away for a 79-43 district victory.
While happy with the win that puts her team at 2-0 in district, head coach Alexis Rack, was not pleased with the team’s play, especially in the first half.
“We came out sluggish and flat,” Rack said. “And they came out hitting shots.”
While the Franklin acknowledged thatThursday night’s thrilling come from behind victory against Class 4A Westgate may have caused some of her team’s lack of focus, it wasn’t the only problem.
“We just need to play a full 32-minute game,” she said. “We’re just going to keep working at it, keep pushing, and keep working on the small things, like blocking out.”
The Panthers, who beat Catholic High earlier in the week, stood toe to toe with the Hornets in the first and second quarters on good 3-point shooting and strong defense and rebounding.
With Franklin holding a 36-30 halftime lead, Delcambre started the third quarter with a furious defensive effort and pulled to within two of the Hornets, when bad luck slowed their effort.
One of the Panthers’ best players, Thomas Jones, twisted his ankle and was taken out of the game. Though he did return and playing in pain, he wasn’t a factor.
Add Hayden Frederick’s foul trouble later in the second half, and the Hornets were finally able to break away with J’Michael Gray, Kim Michael Provost, Travis Zeno and Malik King leading the way.
While putting up 24 points in the fourth quarter, the Hornets held the Panthers to just 5 in the final quaretr and 13 in the second half.
Despite the setback, Delcambre coach Daniel Mestayer was pleased with his team’s effort.
“We did a good job of starting the game, which I know in the past the games between us have never been close,” Mestayer said. “It was good to see them compete.”
Mestayer added this is a rebuilding year for his young team which played mostly freshmen and juniors.
“Our kids have had to go from middle school fundamentals to getting to where they are now. “Their transformation has been amazing,” Mestayer added.
At 8-10 overall and 1-1 in district, the Panthers next play Ascension Episcopal while the Hornets (11-8 overall) take on West St. Mary Tuesday and Jeanerette Friday.