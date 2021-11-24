Though Franklin only scored two touchdowns against Loreauville in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs this past week, the Hornets have an explosive offensive with several players capable of scoring from anywhere on the field.
Chris Landry / The Daily Iberian
Quarterback Zylan Perry (3) leads Franklin into a quarterfinal match this week.
FRANKLIN — The Franklin Senior High School Hornets will look to continue a fantastic playoff performance on Friday, once again taking on a higher seeded opponent when the Hornets play host to seventh-seeded Jonesboro-Hodge High School in the LHSAA Class 2A football quarterfinals.
The Hornets punched their ticket into the third round of the playoffs following a standout defensive performance against heavily favored Loreauville, beating the second-seeded Tigers 16-14 at LHS. While many were expecting yet another offensive shootout, the Hornets managed to tame the Tigers by focusing on maintaining defensive discipline.
Despite the low score in their most recent game, the Franklin offense packs quite a sting. Senior quarterback Zylan Perry has led the team to victory seven times this season, five of which were by scoring 21 points or more. Perry’s phenomenal pocket presence, combined with his ability to always find an extra yard or two on carries, means that he is one of the toughest players in the state to neutralize.
Franklin coach Tremayne Johnson has proven himself to be a pragmatist, expertly adjusting his players to best matchup with their opponents. As with most small schools, Franklin is forced to play many of its best players on both sides of the ball, so figuring out how to best position his players is crucial to the team’s success. In this regard, Johnson is like a chess master, always knowing exactly how to move his pieces to give himself an advantage.
The Hornets will certainly have their work cut out for them. Jonesboro-Hodge has shown multiple times this season that they are capable of scraping out hard-fought victories. While they don’t have the same dominant score lines that the Hornets do, the Dragons are currently 10-2 this season, with both losses decided by only 2 points.
The game will most likely be decided by the Franklin offensive line. A dynamic quarterback like Perry requires a solid O-Line that can protect the packet to allow as much time as possible for the quarterback to read the field. If Perry is given the right protection, he will undoubtedly be able to carve apart Jonesboro-Hodge. If the Tigers are allowed to dictate the tempo of the game, Franklin will be forced to rely on their defense to secure their place in the semifinals.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Franklin High School. The winner will face either No. 3 seed General Trass or No. 6 seed Amite.