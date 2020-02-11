FRANKLIN — For the first time since 2007, the Franklin Lady Hornets can celebrate winning a district title.
With Monday’s 74-33 win over Jeanerette, Franklin clinched the outright District 7-2A championship. The Lady Hornets can wrap up an indefeated district campaign with a win over Ascension Episcopal Thursday.
Amari Butler led Franklin with 24 points, Makhi Fernandez added 11 points and Rontrinia Hawkins finished with 12 as Frankin improved to 24-6 overall and 11-0 in district.
Individual statisttics for Jeanerette (6-13, 5-6) were not available.
The Lady Tigers wrap up the regular season Thursday at home against Delcambre.
Catholic High 52,
West St. Mary 19
BALDWIN — Madison Bienvenu scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the first half as Catholic High rolled to a 52-19 District 7-2A win over West St. Mary Monday.
Zy’Rien Green and Lauren Bonin each had 10 points for the Lady Panthers, who jumped out to 16-2 first quarter lead and never looked back in improving to 16-8 overall and 8-2 in district. CHS wrapped up its regular season with the win and now waits to see where they will enter the Division III playoffs next week.
As of Friday, the Lady Panthers were sixth in the DIII power rankings and would be home in the first round against the 11th seed, currently Newman.
WSM was led by Kathryn Druilhet with five points. The Lady Wolfpack fell to 6-10, 5-6 in district.
In other area games Monday, Delcambre beat Loreauville in District 7-2A 46-33 to improve to 5-21 overall and 4-7 in district while Loreauville fell to 2-17 overall and 0-11 in district.
Individual statistics from the game were not available..
Delcambre closes out the regular season Thursday at Jeanerette, Loreauville Loreauville plays host to West St. Mary
Boys
Catholic High 35, West St. Mary 31
BALDWIN — Javian Willis had eight points as Catholic High claimed a low-scoring 35-31 District 7-2A win over West St. Mary Monday.
Trey Amos added six points and KK Reno had five for the Panthers, who outscored WSM 27-19 in the second half for the win.
Kayshawn Pierre had nine points to lead WSM (13-14 overall, 7-4 district).
Catholic High (15-10. 8-3) plays host to Houma Christian Thursday, West St. Mary travels to Loreauville Thursday.