ST. MARTINVILLE — Franklin boys basketball head coach Alexis Rack is hopeful that a challenging early-season schedule will benefit her team as District 7-2A play looms in early January.
The Hornets are 6-7 with all their losses coming to 4A and 5A programs.
In the St. Martinville Holiday Shootout, Franklin reached the consolation bracket finals on Sunday by defeating Church Point and Alexandria, another 4A foe.
On Sunday, the Hornets fell behind 4A Tioga 11-2 in the first quarter but rallied to close the deficit to 48-46 in the fourth quarter on a basket by J’Michael Gray with 3:45 remaining.
The Indians (7-7) held Franklin scoreless from there, however, to prevail 56-46.
Gray, who finished with 18 points in a 67-60 win over Alexandria on Saturday, was held to 2 points in the first half vs. Tioga.
The sophomore got hot in the second half with 12 points for Franklin, which reached the second round of the 2A bracket last season as a No. 9 seed.
“We played hard,” Rack said. “We had some ups and downs. We just need to be more consistent. The key was J’Michael Gray stepping up and leading us. He’s a big key for us.
“When he stepped up, the rest of the team followed. He turned it up, got the rest of our team to turn it up, communicate and get excited about playing.”
Gray and Kim Michael Provost, also a sophomore, are leading the Hornets in scoring. Gray is averaging 16.6 points per game with Provost right behind at 15.5 ppg.
“We have our leader in J’Michael Gray, as you can see,” Rack said. “It’s just a matter of the rest of the guys stepping up and playing together. He’s a great player. I really think he’s one of the best in the area and he’s only a sophomore.”
Against Alexandria, Kylan Peters, Zavius Webber and Malik King combined for 21 points.
“I’m relying on those three to step up and play,” Rack said. “I’m still working on finding the right starting lineup. These last three days, we’ve used a different lineup each game.
“We’re young, but I still have high expectations. We just need to do what we’re supposed to do, like block out, get rebounds and finish in transition.”