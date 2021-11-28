FRANKLIN — The Franklin Senior High School football team was unable to capitalize on its chances against Jonesboro-Hodge, losing their Class 2A quarterfinal playoff contest 29-28 on Friday.
The Hornets began the game with a strong defensive showing, forcing Jonesboro-Hodge to go rely on its offensive weakness, the running game. But under heavy pressure, Tigers quarterback Tydre Malone found a wide open Cameron Leonard for the first touchdown of the night.
Not to be outdone, Franklin was able to drive down the field, scoring their first points of the night on a 64-yard run by senior quarterback Zylan Perry. The Hornets converted for 2 points, giving them a 1-point lead.
A 45-yard touchdown run by Perry gave the Hornets a 9-point lead before Jonesboro-Hodge answered with a touchdown of its own, a 5-yard run by Malone. The Tigers were unable to convert their 2-point attempt.
Not to be outdone, Perry scored his third TD of the night on a 21-yard carry. The Hornets also failed to convert their 2 point attempt, and the first half ended following a turnover on downs by the Hornets.
Franklin received the kickoff to start the second half, starting the drive at the 50-yard line. Zamarion Webber scored on a 5-yard run to extend the Hornets’ lead to 15. Franklin forced a punt on the Tiger’s next drive, but a a penalty negated a touchdown and an interception on the following play gave the ball back to Jonesboro-Hodge.
Tigers wide receiver Devontae Mozee completed a 43-yard catch-and-run for Jonesboro-Hodge’s third touchdown of the night. The 2-point attempt pulled the Tigers to within 7 points.
A mishandled punt return gave the Hornets possession in the red zone, but Franklin struggled, turning the ball over after failing to convert inside the Tigers’ 5-yard line. The Hornets then forced a punt that gave the Hornets excellent field position, but again, Franklin could not score, turning the ball over at the 2-yard line.
Jonesboro-Hodge moved the ball to midfield, but another strong defensive effort by the Hornets forced the Tigers into a fourth down situation to keep their playoff dreams alive. The Tigers converted, getting to Franklin’s 2-yard line. Another touchdown run by Malone pulled Jonesboro-Hodge to within 28-27, andand an offside penalty on the Hornets halved the distance for the 2-point try. Malone completed the run to give the Tigers the lead with 30 seconds left in the game.
Franklin tried their best to save their playoff run with less than a minute left in the game. A high snap sailed over Perry’s head, but he was able to recover and evade the pressure. After a quick scramble, the ball was fumbled, but again Perry recovered and completed a long pass to J’Michael Gray, who was pushed out of bounds just short of the end zone with no time remaining in the game.
“Some key guys went down (in the second half),” Franklin coach Tremayne Johnson said. “A lot of our younger guys had to play, and sometimes the moment is too big for them.”
When asked about what went wrong during the two second-half scoring opportunities, Johnson said “We got hit with a lot of penalties when they mattered. We had more penalties tonight, and those guys capitalized on it.”
Jonesboro Hodge coach Terrance Blankenship said the quarterfinal game was a “hard fought game between two teams.”
“The team (Franklin) had some great numbers, the quarterback is just unreal,” added Blankenship. “We knew that early in the game we kind of game them some, so we were like ‘If we don’t give them any, we have a chance.’
“The defense kept fighting on two goal line stands in the second half, and we knew that, 28-21, if we score then we are going for 2.”
Jonesboro-Hodge advances to the LHSAA Football Playoff Semifinals against No. 6 seed Amite.