FRANKLINS — Three-pointers reigned supreme in the first half of No. 5 seed Franklin Senior High’s 66-46 first-round Class 2A playoff win over 28th-seeded French Settlement Friday night.
The two teams netted a total of ten first-half long-distance shots, including an end of the first-quarter buzzer-beater by Franklin’s Travis Zeno.
Both finished the game with a total of 16 3-pointers — eight by each, with Zeno leading the Hornets with four, and the Lions’ William McMorris nailing five for his 15 points.
Zeno had eleven first-quarter points, including three 3-pointers, helping the Hornets build a 25-12 lead in a fast and defensively physical matchup.
The Hornets went into halftime leading by 17 points. The Lions could only muster 20 first-half points, mostly on 3-point shooting, due to a tenacious Hornets defense led by center Gharin Stansbury, forward Kylan Peters, and guard J’Michael Gray.
The 6-foot-4 Stansbury, whose quiet, friendly demeanor belies that of a defensive equalizer, smiled as he talked about his defensive play.
“My job is to play defense and get rebounds,” Stansbury said. “I’m more of the hustle player.”
The junior center finished with five rebounds, two blocks, and wreaked havoc for the Lions underneath the basket.
In the second half the game’s speed increased substantially, as the two teams raced up and down the court, causing an increased number of fouls and turnovers.
FSH settled down as Gray picked up where Zeno left off in the first half by scoring 13 third-quarter points.
The fourth quarter remained physical as the Hornets played keep away, to ward off the Lions who never stopped playing, despite being outmanned.
Gray had a terrific well-rounded game with 24 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Zeno was right behind with 20 points, four rebounds, five assists, and one steal.
On the court, Gray and Zeno’s ball handling, scoring, and defense skills were on full display Friday night. Off the court, the two guards are polite and soft-spoken, but exhibit a quiet determination and focus on their team’s goal - to bring a state championship back to Franklin.
While most kids’ plans on a Friday night include hanging out with their friends, Zeno planned to start early in preparing for the team’s next opponent, No. 12 seed Bunkie, a 54-53 winner over No. 21 seed Lakeside, who they play host to Tuesday.
“I’m going to watch the film on them tonight and see their key points, and then get back in the gym Sunday,” Zeno said.
Gray believes his team is close to playing a complete 32-minute game, but there is room for improvement.
“I have to work on staying focused and slow the ball down and work together as a team,” Gray said.
Head Coach Alexis Rack said her Hornets are indeed close to a complete 32-minute game, but there is still work to do.
“We came close but not a 32-minute game completely,” Rack said. “We missed a few block-outs, a few uncontested shots, and we let the ball penetrate a little too many times.”
Rack believes her team started the game a little slow but picked it up in the second half. She was impressed with her team’s hot shooting in the first and third quarters. She credited Gray and Zeno’s leadership and experience in moving the Hornets forward.
“Travis Zeno has been here three years and Mike as the point guard, that’s what I expect of him,” Rack said.
For the Hornets, Peters finished the game with six points, five rebounds, one assist, and three steals. Kim Michael Provost III and Zylan Perry added eight and four points respectfully.
Center Cedric Witkowski was the only other player for the Lions to score in double figures with 14 points.