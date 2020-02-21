FRANKLIN — The Franklin High Lady Hornets knew their Thursday night’ s District 7-2A playoff game against Winfield was going to be tough. They just didn’t realize how physical their 61-50 victory would be.
The 24th ranked Lady Tigers withstood FHS first quarter full court press to only be down by a point, 17-16 at the end of the first quarter.
Led by Senior Guard Sta’Trail Butler’’s 20 first half points, the Lady Hornets overcame poor rebounding and a slew of fouls to take a 53-39 lead at halftime.
While Butler was pleased with the game’s outcome, she knows she and her teammates have some areas to improve.
“We have to box out and be more aggressive under the goal and make sure we get the rebounds,” Butler said. “We have to also llimit the fouls.”
Fouls were a major barrier for the Lady Hornets as most of the starters had at least two fouls and Butler played most of the second half with four fouls, until she got her fifth midway through the fourth quarter.
Forward Rontinia Hawkins also fouled out late in the game. Hawkins suffered a scary injury when she fell while going after a rebound and hit her head on the floor.
Hawkins walked off the court on her own after a couple of minutes and later returned to the game. Forward Aubrey Jones tweaked her ankle after diving for a loose ball.
FHS Head Coach Jacinta Verret said she knew the game would be physical and her team has some work to do to prepare for the next game.
“I think they were a little more aggressivethan we anticipated, so it took us a little while to really get adjusted to it,” Verret said.
The coach said she was really pleased with the play of Senior Kirsten Perro, who came off the bench following Butler’’s fouling out and led the team, especially on defense. Kamaya Williams added 13 points for FHS, while Hawkins had 6 points. The team also had seven block shots in the postseason win.