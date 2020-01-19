Franklin beats emotional Jeanerette in District 7-2A game

JEANERETTE — Following the death of a Jeanerette High School student, Coach Dwyane Alexander didn’t know if he even had enough players for Friday’s District 7-2A game against Franklin High Hornets. It turns out there were enough players, and once the game tipped off, and emotional Tigers’ team roared out on the floor and scored the first four points of the game. The Hornets finally settled down and held a three-point lead after the first quarter, before exploding for 23 points in the second quarter on its way to a 54-38 District 7-2A victory and an stayed undefeated in district play.
It wasn’t an easy feat, as missed shots, 17 missed free throws, and a tenacious Tigers team wreaked havoc on FHS.
“We were sluggish the whole game. Missed shots, didn’t block out and lacked high energy,” Franklin Head Coach Alexis Rack said.
“Our goal is to get better at practice, improve as a team, and put it all together come game time.
“We are still working on playing a full 32-minute game.”
Alexander expressed heartfelt praise and empathy for his team playing under challenging circumstances.
“Our kids had a lot on their minds, a lot of emotions with the tragedy of one of their friends getting shot earlier, and they found out (about the death) 30 to 45 minutes before the game,” the coach said.
Earlier Friday afternoon, Jeanerette student Kendall Thompson, Jr. was shot and killed.
Jeanerette Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting.
Alexander said two of his players, including a starter, didn’t play due to dealing with the devastation of Thompson’s murder
“I told them if they could block it out for about an hour and just play as a team, we could get through this,” he said.
For three of four quarters, the passionate Tigers harassed the Hornets and outscored them in the second half after starting the third quarter on an 11-3 run, behind Taylor Tallmore’s eight points.
The Jeanerette guard finished the game as his team’s high scorer with 13.
“We came out the second quarter a little bit sluggish,” Alexander said.
“But in the second half, we played a much better game, and we played with heart.”
The Hornets exploded for 23 points in the second quarter behind red hot shooting from Travis Zeno, J’Michael Gray, and Kim Michael Provost, who each scored five points, and Kylan Peters’ four points while holding the Tigers to 4 points in the periood
Franklin (13-8 overall, 4-0 district) held a 22-point halftime lead and was able to withstand the Tigers’ third-quarter fast start and control the remainder of the game despite persistent missed free throws and field goals.
Provost led the Hornets with 13 points, followed by Gray’s 12 points and Zeno’s 9 points.
The Hornets’ next play Ascension Episcopal, while the Tigers take on Delcambre in more district games.
Jeanerette fell to 7-15 overall and 2-2 in district.
In the meantime, Alexander will try to help his team deal with the community tragedy of losing someone so young, who was also the father of a little boy. Jeanerette City Marshal and Interim Police Chief Fernest “Pac man” Martin understand the emotions the players are facing.
Martin, who in years past, has coached many of these young men as little boys playing pee wee football and basketball, had a personal relationship with Thompson and his family.
“This is a senseless crime where a 17-year-old lost his life because of gunplay,” Martin said.
“It used to be kids would get in an argument with each other today and tomorrow they’re playing football in the front yard. Now we have a mother crying after losing her son, and a baby who will never know his father.”