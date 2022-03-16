Francis fully committed to track excellence this season

Tray’Quan Francis has already set the bar high for himself this season, placing first in the boys’ 1600-meter and 3200-meter and helping Westgate to win both the boys’ 4x400-meter relay and the 4x800-meter relay. The fantastic performance earned him the event MVP at the Cecilia Bulldog Relays.
Francis, who won the Class 4A state track championship with Westgate last year, said that he is “a mid-distance, 800-meter and 1600-meter guy,” who has been racing since he was still in elementary school.
“I’ve been running since fifth grade, where I ran for Sugarland Elementary,” he said. “When I got to high school, I was still running the 1600-meter and 3200-meter. My coach realized that I was more of a speedy guy, so now I do the 400-meter to 1600-meter races. I also ran the 3-mile for cross country.”
Francis said that he prefers track to cross country because it offers him more opportunities to race.
“I prefer outdoor track to cross country because it has a greater range of events,” he explained. “I really like the 800-meter. It’s a great event because you have to have a mixture of speed and endurance, so it’s tough.”
Francis said that his grandmother was also a racer, but his passion for racing wouldn’t have developed to where it is without the guidance of his coach, Philip Guidry
“My grandmother ran in middle school at Anderson. I’ve always liked running, and now with coach Guidry pushing me to be my best every day and not giving up on me even when I’m giving up on myself.”
While many of Westgate’s track athletes also play other sports, Francis said that this is his main focus and the sport he plans to use to continue his education.
“This is my main sport,” he said. “I’m planning to continue my career after high school, right now I’m looking at a school in West Texas and I also have an offer from Indian Hills and Fort Scott.”
When asked about why he prefers the 800-meter race, Franics answered that “it’s all about you.”
“It’s not a team sport, you can’t depend on somebody else to score a touchdown or have a comeback in the game, it’s all about you,” he added. “If you don’t do what you need to do, you won’t succeed.”
Francis said that, despite his success at the Cecilia bulldog relays, he is focused on the rest of the season.
“It felt good, but I’m still hungry for more,” he said. “We’re running a 4x400 this weekend at Catholic of Baton Rouge and I’m also going to be running the 1600-meter and the open 400-meter. I’m completely focused on outdoor track. I want to win another state championship and I want to become a solo state champion.”