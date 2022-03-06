The New Iberia Senior High School basketball team went punch for punch with No. 5 seed Ouachita Parish in the quarterfinals of the LHSAA Class 5A playoffs Friday, then had to rally in the fourth quarter after a 4-point third quarter left the Yellow Jackets trailing.
New Iberia’s 28 points in the final period weren’t enough to overcome the physically dominating Lions, who squeezed out a trip to the Top 28 with a 52-51 win over NISH.
The Jackets only managed to score 4 points in the third quarter and trailed by 10 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Christian Walker led the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with 12 points. Wayne Randall-Bashay (11 points), Kylan Dugas (11 points), and Tylin Bray (9 points) also contributed to NISH’s performance.
NISH head coach Chad Pourciau said his team’s performance in the third quarter left them with a lot of work to do in the fourth quarter, but they never gave up.
“The third quarter doomed us. We couldn’t score at all,” he said. “I think we had 2 or 3 points in the quarter. I’m proud of my kids for fighting, but getting behind by fifteen points with four minutes left to go is a big hill to climb. We still had a chance to tie it, so I’m proud of those guys. A lot of people would’ve quit but they didn’t quit.”
Pourciau blamed the poor third quarter performance on his team’s inability to make space to shoot and secure rebounds.
“In the first half we were really good on the glass and then in the third quarter we gave up three offensive rebounds and two of them were and-ones,” he explained. “They hurt us on the glass in that third quarter, we knew that was a big part of it. We just couldn’t finish. They (Ouachita Parish) were long, physical, they hugged our shooters so we couldn’t get shots up and we couldn’t finish in the lane. When we sped the gameup we were able to make shots and get back in it, but the third quarter doomed us.”
Despite the loss, Pourciau said his first year in charge of the program was successful.
“I’m so proud of those guys,” he said. “Coming back home and following a good coach like (Todd) Russ, a guy I worked for and respect a lot, I didn’t know how well I’d be accepted. I’m happy for those four seniors for accepting me and having a hell of a season. We’re 29-8 and were a play away from going to the Top 28. I wouldn’t trade that senior class for anybody.”
Pourciau added that he is honored to have been able to lead his players and his assistant coaches to a successful season.
“If you would’ve told me that this is where we would’ve been before I started, I’d have said ‘sign me up.’ I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “Coach Russ told me that we had a good group coming back and we did. I’m glad that I got a chance to lead this group of guys, coaches and kids.”
Pourciau credited the students, parents, and fans of both teams for creating a fun environment during the game.
“This is what highschool basketball is all about,” he said. “I don’t know how many people we had in here, but it looked like a lot, maybe twelve or fifteen hundred people. The crowd was great, even their fans. They’re four hours away and they brought a good crowd. We lost and it stings and it hurts, but this is why we coach and play, for games like this.”