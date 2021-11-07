LAFAYETTE — “Scared money, don’t make money.”
Louisiana football coach Billy Napier uttered that now famed catchphrase earlier this season during a halftime interview against Ohio. It was in reference to going for it on fourth down instead of attempting a short field goal.
That mantra was on display early and often during Thursday night’s game against Georgia State. Louisiana went for it three times on fourth down inside the red zone. The No. 24-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns failed to get touchdowns on the first two attempts but the third time it worked and helped spark a second-half comeback for a 21-17 victory. The win clinched the Sun Belt West Division title for the fourth-straight season for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“We believe in the value of touchdowns in the red zone,” said Napier, who is now 14-3 in one-possession games. “You can kick field goals all you want in the red zone, we did that the first year we were here and it cost us a lot of games. Our guys know that we’re going to be aggressive.”
Louisiana (8-1, 6-0 SBC) began the game with a lengthy drive as the Ragin’ Cajuns attacked Georgia State with the passing game. Levi Lewis’s favorite target on the drive, and on the night, was former Catholic High star Peter LeBlanc, who hauled in three receptions for 54 yards on the opening possession.
“I didn’t really expect to be a main target tonight,” said LeBlanc, who led all receivers with nine receptions for 118 yards. “I think it just kind of fell in my place. I just tried to capitalize as much as I could.”
“The ball went his way tonight,” Napier said. “The big thing is that the guy made some great plays. He did a really good job of running after the catch and made some critical third down plays.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns drove the ball inside the 10-yard line but the drive stalled. Instead of kicking the field goal, Louisiana opted to go for it. Lewis’ pass sailed out of the back of the end zone.
Georgia State (4-5, 3-2 SBC) responded by putting together an 11-play scoring drive but Louisiana’s defense held at the end and the Panthers settled for a Noel Ruiz’ 39-yard field goal.
Neither offense could sustain drives until late in the second quarter. Louisiana managed to get all the way to Georgia State’s six-yard line, highlighted by a 51-yard pass from Lewis to Jalen Williams. After the drive bogged down, the Ragin’ Cajuns opted to go for it on fourth and two. Lewis took the snap but was sacked by Jacorey Crawford.
“We had a lot of opportunities in the first half,” Napier said. “We stalled out in the red zone, went for it twice and didn’t get anything out of either possession. If we score touchdowns there we have 14 points at the half.”
Georgia State’s defense gave its offense a needed spark midway through the third quarter.
Lewis rushed a throw to Errol Rogers Jr. and Panthers safety Antavious Lane picked off the pass. A few plays later, Darren Grainger found tight end Roger Carter for a 37-yard touchdown.
With 8:46 left in the third, Georgia State held a 10-0 lead.
Despite the deficit, Louisiana felt confident that they would come back.
“Every time the offense has a three-and-out or they turn the ball over,” Louisiana linebacker AJ Riley said, “the whole offense is telling us that they got us and that is on us. That just gives us motivation to go even harder and give it our all. At the end of the day, we know the offense has our back.”
Louisiana then began mounting the comeback.
The Ragin’ Cajuns marched 75 yards but the drive once again stalled inside the 20-yard line. This time the fourth-down conversion worked as Lewis found LeBlanc for the 13-yard touchdown.
“It was exciting for me,” LeBlanc said. “Just trying to get something going on offense. We were sputtering all night on offense.”
Louisiana’s defense then stepped up as Riley sacked Grainger on second down, and then Andre Jones and former Catholic High star Zi’Yon Hill sacked him on third down to force the punt.
“It is more than getting them in long passing situations,” said Riley, who ended the game with two sacks. “I would call it getting them off schedule. If they run the ball on first and 10 and they get five yards then they are on schedule. If we stop them for a no-yard gain or for minus two then that is considered off scheduling and they have to change their plan. That’s what we focused on tonight.”
The Cajuns went right after the Panthers defense as Lewis hit Michael Jefferson for a 31-yard reception that placed the ball inside the red zone. The drive was capped with a three-yard touchdown run by Montrell Johnson.
Georgia State responded with a methodical scoring drive. The Panthers went 75 yards on 15 plays, all of them running plays. The drive was capped with a one-yard touchdown run by Tucker Gregg.
With 5:25 left in the game, Georgia State held a 17-14 advantage.
“We knew this was going to be tough,” Napier said. “We had the five-day turnaround and were trying to clinch the West against a very underrated team. This was a squad that won three in a row and they’re highly motivated since they’re still in the East Division race, and all of a sudden we’re in a dogfight.”
Louisiana’s offense answered with a eight-play, 71-yard drive that Johnson capped with a 13-yard touchdown run.
Georgia State drove the ball to midfield but Grainger’s fourth-down pass to Sam Pickney was broken up by Eric Garror. That allowed Louisiana to run out the clock and win their eighth-straight game.
“Obviously we have to get off the field,” Riley said. “Like Coach Toney says all the time, ‘third down is the only down.’ We came through on that.”
Even though the team locked up another division title, Louisiana has loftier goals and will quickly turn its attention to taking on Troy on Saturday.
“It’s big just because it is one of our goals,” LeBlanc said. “But we have plenty of goals this year. That is just one of them on the list that we can check off. But we will celebrate it tonight and get back to work tomorrow.”