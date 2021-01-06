In back-to-back quarterfinals appearances for the Highland Baptist girls basketball team, Marin Barras and Bri Sensley have played prominent roles for the Lady Bears.
This season, Barras and Sensley are once again doing big things on the court for head coach Carol Sensley, and the dynamic duo is getting plenty of assistance.
On Monday, four different Lady Bears scored in double-figures as HBCS improved to 10-4 on the year with an impressive 83-38 rout of Berwick.
Senior guard Dusti Abshire fired in 23 points with Barras adding 21 for the Lady Bears, who are ranked second in Division IV behind a 15-2 Ouachita Christian squad.
Freshman guard M’Kiyiah Olivier also scored 21 and Sensley dropped in 12 points.
“It was a good win,” Carol Sensley said. “I thought we played unselfish tonight. I thought we defended well.
“I’ve been waiting for us to have a good team effort, a balanced effort with both an inside and an outside game.”
Abshire exploded for 10 points and Barras had 9 in the first quarter, which saw the Lady Bears jump out to a 26-11 advantage.
“I thought our guards shot the ball well tonight and our post players rebounded the ball well,” Sensley said. “We still have to clean up a lot of things, but for the most part, I’m happy with our effort. I’m proud of our effort.”
Abshire drained three 3-pointers and Olivier, who had 13 points in the fourth quarter, connected on five from beyond the arc.
“I’ve been telling our guards that, on any given night, they’re all capable,” the coach said. “We’ve been waiting for different ones to have kind of a ‘breakout night,’ and tonight was Dusti’s.
“They’re very unselfish and it’s going to take everybody stepping up and making plays. Dusti shot the ball well tonight and scored from the outside. And it’s going to take that.”
Barras, who has scored as many as 27 in a game this year, dominated the offensive glass.
“She’s been averaging a double/double with rebounds and points all year,” Sensley said of her senior post player. “We did have a couple of others step in and help us with the rebounds.
“It’s kind of been a roller coaster every year with Marin and Bri, but they have probably been two of the more consistent players this year. I’ve been glad to see others step up because it’s not just Bri and Marin now. We have so many other weapons on this team.”
The long-term future for HBCS is very bright with M’Kiyiah Olivier and her sister, seventh-grader Yvette Olivier.
“They bring an added dimension to the game,” Sensley said. “Their best basketball is ahead of them. They’re tenacious on defense. They handle the basketball well and don’t play like a ninth- or a seventh-grader.”
Yvette Olivier contributed 3 points and was a defensive spark.
“You can credit their dad (Carroll Olivier) and their family because they’ve been playing AAU before they could probably walk,” Sensley said with a laugh.
“They’ve played a lot of basketball and that helps because they bring the added dimension of handling the ball and being able to score from the outside. They’ve been able to contribute major minutes and do some major things for this team.”
Barras talked about what needs to happen for the Lady Bears to get past the quarterfinal round.
“It’s going to take us all working together, being unselfish and having fun,” she said.
Bri Sensley, a junior point guard, drilled two 3-pointers vs. Berwick (6-3), which got 28 points from Lay Bertrand.
“We’ve always been strong on the inside post-wise, but now we have different options with the guard play because we’re also very strong on the guard-side,” Bri Sensley said.
“Whenever our opponent keys in on our post, we can go to work with the guards.”