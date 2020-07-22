Four more players commit to Cajuns for 2021

LAFAYETTE — Texas receiver Jaden Williams capped off a strong two-week recruiting period for UL Lafayette head coach Billy Napier and his staff on Saturday when he became the fourth player to commit to the program since July 8.
Williams, a 5-foot-10, 170-pounder from Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, Texas, joined Hemphill, Texas, running back Dre’lyn Washington (5-8, 205), Carencro running back Kendrell Williams (5-11, 210) and Iowa safety Cejae Ceasar (6-2, 200) in a class that already had commits from four players in the spring and early summer.
Jaden Williams is ranked the 275th overall receiver prospect in the nation and No. 295 overall in Texas, according to 247Sports. The three-star prospect had offers from Tulane, Arkansas State and Tulsa.
Kendrell Williams rushed for 1,935 yards and 25 touchdowns on 244 carries in 2019. He also won a state wrestling championship (170-pound class) as a sophomore and won the state 400-meter championship that year.
Washington ran for 1,959 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior. He had offers from Arkansas State and Lamar. As a member of the Hemphill track team he ran an 11.13-second 100-meter race and clocked in at 23.19 in the 200.
Ceasar had offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Kansas State, Louisiana Monroe, South Alabama and Tulane. He is the No. 66 safety prospect in the country and the No. 31 prospect overall in Louisiana, according to 247Sports. In 2019 Ceasar was third in the 400-meter race at the Class 4A state meet in 49.44 seconds.
The four join Ridgeland, Mississippi, pro-style quarterback Zy McDonald (5-1, 185), Logansport cornerback Key’Savalyn Barnes (6-0, 190), East Mississippi Community College linebacker Jasper Williams (6-2, 210) and Ouachita Christian dual-threat quarterback Hunter Herring (6-4, 200) as players committed to sign with the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2021.
Barnes, Kendrell Williams, Ceasar, Barnes and Jaden Williams all are 3-star prospects.