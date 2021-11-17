Four local teams are still in the LHSAA Football Playoffs, looking for another win this Friday in the Regional Round.
Loreauville High School, the No. 2 seed in Class 2A, will play host to No. 15 seed Franklin Senior High School. Loreauville impressed in the first round, shutting out West St. Mary 49-0. Franklin, who beat D’Arbonne Woods Charter 54-7 in their first round matchup, will be hoping to be the ones to end Loreauville’s undefeated run this season. The two teams met one another in the regular season, with the Tigers edging the Hornets 47-42 in a District 7-2A game. The winner will face either No. 7 seed Jonesboro-Hodge or No. 10 seed Mangham.
Class 3A No. 3 seed St. Martinville Senior High School will hit the road to face off against No. 19 seed Iota High School. The Tigers are currently on a six-game winning streak, following a 47-6 victory in the first round against McDonogh #35. Iota has struggled this year to find a consistent rhythm, but finished the season with a 4-game win streak that they hope will be enough to get past a dangerous St. Martinville offense. The winner will face No. 6 seed Lutcher or No. 11 seed Bogalusa
The No. 5 seed Westgate High School Tigers host No. 12 seed Leesville High School in a Class 4A game. The Tigers will be looking to improve on their performance in the first round, a 26-6 victory against John F Kennedy High School. Westgate had its lowest winning score of their season against the Cougars, and head coach Ryan Antoine will need to get his team firing on all cylinders in their game against Leesville, who advanced through a first round slugfest with Assumption. The winner will face either No. 4 seed Northwood-Shreveport or No. 20 seed North DeSoto.