Four local teams, including three top seeds, win football playoffopeners

Loreauville High School is one of four Teche Area teams advancing to the second round of the playoffs. The Tigers will play host to another of those teams, its district rival Franklin, on Friday. Also Friday, Westgate plays host to Leesville and St. Martinville plays at Iota, which beat higher-seeded Brusly on the road this past Friday.
Four Teche Area football teams saw success in the first round of the LHSAA Football Playoffs Friday night, including all three teams ranked in the top 5 of their respective brackets.
In Class 4A, No. 5 seed Westgate High School defeated No. 28 seed John F Kennedy High School 26-6. The Tigers advance to host the No. 12 seed Leesville High School, which has won six straight games.
In Class 3A, No. 3 seed Saint Martinville Senior High School claimed an emphatic win over No. 30 seed McDonogh #35 College Prep, 47-6. The Tigers will play at 19th-seeded Iota High School, which defeated Brusly 17-7 in the first round.
Erath High School was unable to overcome No. 18 seed Wossman High School in a back and forth contest that ended with a 34-29 Wossman win. Wossman will travel to No. 2 seed Abbeville High next week.
In Class 2A, the undefeated No. 2 seed Loreauville High continued their winning ways against West St. Mary, shutting out the Wolfpack 49-0.
The Tigers’ next opponent will be fellow District 2A-7 member, and No. 15 seed, Franklin Senior High School, which smashed D’Arbonne Woods 54-7. Loreauville will host Franklin in the second round.
Also in Class 2A, No. 20 seed Delcambre High School was defeated by No. 13 seed Winnfield High School 30-13. Winnfield will face No. 4 seed Avoyelles in the second round.
In Class A, No. 23 seed Centerville High School was unable to overcome No. 10 seed White Castle. White Castle will face No. 7 seed LaSalle, which had a first round bye.
In Division III, No. 9 seed Catholic High was unable to avenge its regular season loss to eight-seeded Ascension Episcopal, losing a first round contest 34-6. Ascension Episcopal will face No. 1 seed Lafayette Christian Academy, who had a first round bye.
In Division IV, No. 15 seed Hanson Memorial was shut out by No. 2 seed Southern Lab, 0-56. Southern Lab advances to face No. 10 seed Metairie Park Country Day.
The second round of the LHSAA football playoffs will be played Friday.