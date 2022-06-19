NATCHITOCHES – Four Northwestern State softball players were recognized not only for their accomplishments on the field during the 2022 season, but also in the classroom as the Southland Conference released its All-Academic Teams on Tuesday.
Laney Roos landed on the first team while Makenzie Chaffin, Maggie Darr and Bronte Rhoden were voted to the second team.
The four selections are the most for NSU in a single season since 2017 with all four players earning their first all-academic honors.
Roos was the Lady Demons' offensive leader through the entire season, topping the team in eight different categories including batting average (.365), runs (31) and hits (58). She finished in the top 10 in the conference in average, slugging, on-base and OPS this season.
She was also a First-Team All-Southland player and earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team.
Her corner-outfield counterpart, Makenzie Chaffin, earned a spot on the second team after finishing her first season as a starter with a .270 average, five home runs and 21 driven in.
She was a Third-Team All-Southland player this season and maintained her 4.0 grade point average through her sixth semester at NSU.
Half of NSU's dynamic pitching staff hurled their way onto the all-academic squad.
Maggie Darr and Bronte Rhoden led the Lady Demons with the two lowest ERAs and finished first and third in the conference with 1.97 and 2.32 marks respectively.
Darr was fourth in the conference in overall strikeouts with 92 and an 8.3 K/7 average and finished the season with the 26th best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the country at 5.75.
Rhoden was dominant down the stretch for NSU keeping Southland opponents to a batting average below .200, one of just three league pitchers to do so. She allowed just six earned runs to Southland teams.
The other 4.0 student from NSU's list of honorees, Rhoden was also a second-team all-conference pitcher and member of the NSU President's List while also serving as the 2021-22 SAAC President.
The Lady Demons had two of the five total 4.0 honorees, and the most by one institution, on 2022 Southland All-Academic Team.