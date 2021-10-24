Eight years ago Jason Foster oversaw his first major fundraising event as chairman of the New Iberia Ducks Unlimited Chapter Banquet.
The 44-year-old New Iberia duck hunter, a longtime DU member, faced perhaps his biggest challenge in his seventh year as chairman when the Teche Area, state and country were mired in coronavirus pandemic concerns and restrictions following a tumultuous Spring/Summer 2020. Foster and the fundraising committee gave a wholehearted thumbs up to continuing the annual event that began in the mid-1970s.
They weren’t disappointed on Oct. 29, 2020. There were four event underwriters, 34 major underwriters who contributed $23,000 and nearly $17,000 was raised via raffles, live auction and silent auction during the banquet at the Isle of Iberia RV Park and Resort, 911 NW Bypass, Louisiana 3212.
One year later, Foster’s focus is on the next fundraiser scheduled to be held at the same location on Thursday. It’s that time of the year again.
“We started planning it about a month-and-a-half ago. Here we are. We’re having it,” Foster said at midday Wednesday about the first organizational meeting this fall at Landry’s Seafood and Steakhouse on U.S. 90.
The DU committee members met again for the last time Thursday night in New Iberia at his office in New Iberia, where Foster works as an investment advisor representative at Cestia Wealth Management. Plans and preparations were finalized for what has been called the social event of the year for area outdoorsmen.
Feedback so far has been encouraging, he said. Duck hunters who care about one of the nation’s largest nonprofit conservation organizations dedicated to conserving, restoring and managing wetlands and similar habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife across North America indicate they will attend Thursday.
“It’s good, positive. I think so far we’ve got 45 sponsors committed. That’s pretty par for the course. We have higher goals once the pandemic ends,” he said, noting the future goal for sponsorships is 75.
So the outlook is bright, he said, noting, “Yeah, considering what everybody has been faced with. Statewide, DU’s holding events, so that’s a positive.”
Foster, whose son, Jackson, 12, will attend the traditional banquet with other DU Green, said he “would like to see” 120-130 people show up Thursday night at the Isle of Iberia RV Park and Resort. Admission is:
n Green Wing ticket — $35, must be under 18.
n Single ticket — $50, attend banquet and get a one-year membership.
n Bronze sponsor — $350, ticket includes a bronze sponsorship and one additional member to attend the banuet.
n Table — $600, banquet seating for eight, including one bronze sponsorship and seven regular members.
n Corporate table — $2,500, banquet seating for eight, with one bronze sponsorship, seven adult memberships and a corporate table gift.
Foster and others can’t wait to see what the “of the year” items fetch for bucks for ducks, noting they always represent good sales. He was referring to the 2021 DU Shotgun of the Year, 2021 DU Rifle of the Year, 2021 DU Knife of the Year 2021 DU Decoy of the Year.
Armond Schwing of New Iberia, a former local DU chairman as well as a DU state official, has agreed to serve as the MC and auctioneer at Thursday’s banquet, Foster said.
As troubling as the state of affairs was at this time last year, this year presents its own challenges to local and area residents. Foster acknowledged that in a letter earlier this fall to major donors.
“Surely, the previous 18 months have not been without calamity nor great tension. Just as communities have begun to evolve with the effects of a global pandemic, our state experienced a devastating hurricane. While the priority should be the welfare of our neighbors in the eastern parishes, the importance of wetland ecosystems and coastal protection barriers has never been more vital. … When you actively participate and contribute to the Ducks Unlimited mission, you are joining a strong rank of conservation legacy – one that creates change at home in our very own back yard,” Foster wrote.
Foster noted earlier in the letter DU has funded more Louisiana habitat projects than any other state in the Mississippi Flyway. That makes so many outdoorsmen, duck hunters, very proud of Louisiana DU.
For example, one of six completed projects is close to home in St. Mary Parish. The Atchafalaya Delta Wildlife Management Area – Energy Transfer Crevasse and Channel Cleanout Project enhancing 1,450 acres was finished early in 2021.
Another DU project in our back yard is the Marsh Island Enhancement I & II Island Road Terraces. It’s one of eight ongoing projects undertaken by DU.
A long-time donor once told Foster, “DU events are the front line of conservation. Your contributions are investments that provide a direct link between raising funds for waterfowl habitat and creating critical ecosystems locally and nationally.”
Foster is hopeful the area’s many dedicated outdoorsmen take that into consideration when deciding on whether to go to the annual fundraising event. Post cards have been mailed and email notifications sent, both to anyone who has registered at the local DU event since 2015. Information also has been posted on Facebook, he said.