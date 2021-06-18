It could almost have been a mini-reunion as well as a baseball camp Wednesday and Thursday as New Iberia Senior High School head baseball coach Eli Lewellyn held his first pitchers and catchers camp at the NISH baseball diamond.
Former NISH pitchers Kade Linn, Dustin Menard, Chipper Menard and Taegan Bourque joined with former NISH catchers Kanin Meyers and Austin Trahan to coach up around 30 youth players in the arts of pitching and catching.
“It’s something that I have been wanting to do and I finally did it this year,” Lewellyn said. “I’ve wanted to have a small camp where we could concentrate on pitching and catching and to bring back some of the players that were known for either one of those positions when they played here and are playing at the next level.”
Linn graduated in May and is slated to go play at Mississippi College in the fall; Chipper Menard is at UL-Lafayette and saw some playing time this past season; Dustin Menard is at Fort Hays State in Kansas and also pitched some innings in the spring; Bourque was on the LSU Eunice team that just recently won the JUCO National Championship; Trahan will be starting his fifth season at Nicholls in the fall where he plays catcher and first base and Meyers hasn’t signed yet but is expected to sign shortly and be playing college baseball in the fall and spring.
“We’ve got a lot of players who have moved on to the college ranks and I thought it would be nice to get them to come back and help run a camp where they can teach younger players not only how to play baseball but at the same time to teach them the kills they have learned playing in college,” Lewellyn said. “To be able to do that and pass those skills on to the younger players is what a lot of coaching is all about.”
The NISH coach added that he purposely kept the camp small so that each camper would be able to get some one-on-one coaching from the former NISH standouts.
“It was designed for some of our college guys to be able to come back and give to the community and teach the younger players,” Lewellyn said. “And at the same time show the younger players something of the college experience.”
The NISH coach also said that he anticipated that there would be more pitchers than catchers at the camp which is why he had more pitchers to come back for the instruction session.
“Kade, Dustin, Chipper and Taegan are all pitching at the next level and we wanted to give the younger players a chance to be taught by those pitching at the next level,” he said.
Lewellyn said that this is going to be an annual event.
“As long as I have college alumni who are willing to come back and give their time, I will continue to give this opportunity to the community and at the same time keep the alumni involved with the program.”