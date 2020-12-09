When Shalicia Rochon played at New Iberia Senior High, she stayed right in the middle of the very successful coaching duo of Robert Pinckney and Jeremy Bonin.
But Bonin left a couple of years ago to take an assistant coach’s role at Southern University and Pinckney stepped down from the high school to take a role at Anderson Middle School.
When NISH needed to turn to a new head coach for girls basketball, Rochon, now Shalicia Johnson, was more than willing to step into the vacated role.
“It feels great to be able to coach here especially with my husband by my side,” Johnson said about taking over the program she once played for. “I know that I’m going to have some big shoes to fill.”
But Johnson is ready for the challenge of taking over the NISH girls basketball program.
The good thing for Johnson in her first season is that NISH gradutated eight players off last season’s team, so the new coach is basically dealing with a brand new roster of younger players,mostly sophomores and freshmen.
“It’s almost like starting from scratch,” Johnson said. “We have some sophomores that played last year but they didn’t seed a lot of playing time so we can work with them and adapt them to what I like to do on the basketball court.
What Johnson is trying to do first and foremost is change the culture of the basketball program.
“We want to start the best five players regardless of class,” She said. “If five freshmen are the five best players then I will play them.
“I want to establish that the best way to play is to compete, on the court and in practice. I also want to establish here that we are a family and that we want the best for each other at all times.”
While she’s establishing the new culture, Johnson also knows that there will be struggles the first year but even with that, she has a plan for the first season in the coach’s chair.
“I want to be able to team them and have them learn the way to play basketball,” Johnson said. “Through practice, hard work, dedication and desire.
“If we can get that established this year, then wins will follow and I will consider it a successful season.
NISH 46, Abbeville 40
Tre’Neya Jacob scored 22 points and Laila Sigure added 10 points as NISH rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Abbeville 46-40 Tuesday in a non-district game
La’Naisia Lively added 6 points for the Laqdy Jackets, who have won three straight after starting the season 0-8.
Chelsea Stewart led Abbeville (2-3) with 11 points