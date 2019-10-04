LAKE CHARLES — It’s hardly the return of the prodigal son.
Instead, Saturday night will be more like that first awkward time you see your ex you just broke up with.
The right things are being said, but under it all emotions will be running high when former McNeese State head coach Lance Guidry returns to Cowboy Stadium as defensive coordinator of Southeastern Louisiana.
Guidry was fired after three interesting roller-coaster years at the Cowboy helm. The parting was far from happy and came after McNeese collapsed down the stretch last fall, losing four of its last five and missing the playoffs for the third straight year.
However, heading into this weekend’s Southland Conference showdown, both sides have taken the high road, talking football only.
“We are playing Southeastern and they are playing McNeese,” Cowboys first-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert said.
For the Cowboys, their season is likely on the line. At 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the conference, McNeese faces a last chance at getting back into the race.
The Cowboys are looking to break a five-game losing streak in the league dating back to last season. They have also lost six of their last eight overall.
Southeastern (3-1, 2-0) is in the thick of things, ranked 17th and 19th nationally. However, Guidry’s defense has give up its share of points this season.
“They are a very good football team with a lot of talented players,” said Gilbert. “It will be a real challenge for us.”
The challenge will be for an offense that has been good in spurts but sputtered as well. They will be challenged by a defense that will be motivated and likes to attack.
“We know they are going to come after us,” said receiver Cyron Sutton, who has had over 100 yards in catches in each of the last two games. “That’s what coach Guidry likes to do. We will have to be ready.”
Cody Orgeron had his best game as a Cowboy quarterback, throwing for a career-high 280 yards last week in a loss to Sam Houston State, McNeese’s fifth straight defeat in Southland play.
He did connect with Sutton on a 67-yard scoring strike, showing the McNeese offense does have big-play capabilities.
“I think we can do that,” said Sutton. “Those plays are there. We have to make them happen. Hopefully we can get some shots this week.”
McNeese’s offense has struggled, especially on third downs, converting on just 20 of 83.
“We are close,” said Gilbert. “We have to stay focused and consistent.”
McNeese will hope to add on its 13 turnovers it has forced this year to help slow down Southeastern’s offense, which is averaging 38.3 points a game. McNeese hasn’t scored more than 17 points since the season opener against Southern.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.