Alton Dressel got into coaching late, but he is remembered by the many students and athletes whose lives he touched over a 20-plus year career spent mostly at Loreauville High School before becoming a school bus driver in retirement.
Dressel died on Wednesday, his son, Dustin, posted on Facebook, after fighting COVID-19 starting in late July and being hospitalized. The outpouring of affection and good memories of the good-natured coach are helping his sons Dustin and Brodie and their mom, Greta, deal with the pain of losing their loved one, Dustin Dressel said Thursday. Dozens of posts on Facebook shared positive memories of his time as a coach and teacher.
“It’s the only thing that’s getting me through this,” he said. “My dad was my best friend, so it’s hard.”
Alton Dressel coached girls’ basketball, earning state Coach of the Year honors in 2001, softball and boys’ basketball at LHS, in addition to being a football assistant coach. He also worked for two years as a coach in Franklin and had driven a school bus for nearly a decade in Vermilion Parish.
“For some reason he gravitated towards mentoring young women,” his son said. “He didn’t know much about softball when he got into it, but he learned on the fly. He got pretty good at it.”
Former longtime Loreauville High head football coach and athletic director Kirk Crochet said Dressel cared for the students who were in his classes and on his teams.
“We’re going to miss him,” Crochet said. “I think the kids knew that he cared and he had a great sense of humor. They really enjoyed that. I think he had a good demeanor that they really enjoyed. He did well with the girls and with the boys.”
“He was always lighthearted,” Dustin Dressel said. “He always could make you laugh, even if you were down.”
That came from his personal attitude towards life, his son said.
“He always let everything roll off his shoulders,” Dustin Dressel said. “He always said, ‘Why stress out about it? Life’s too short to stress out. If you’re not smiling, you’re not living.’
“It is one skill that I have yet to acquire that my dad had, to let things roll off my shoulder. You’re going to know how I’m feeling. My dad, you could not tell. He might have 10 things on his list that’s upsetting him, but he’s not showing it outwardly. You’d never know.”
After his coaching days were done, Alton Dressel enjoyed driving a school bus.
“It’s amazing that after he retired he went and drove a bus in Vermilion Parish, and that’s what he was still doing,” Crochet said. “You could tell he was even enjoying the kids on the bus. I’m going to miss his phone calls. He’d call every once in a while and check on what was going on. I think he really missed Loreauville. He was living in Delcambre, but I think he wanted to keep up with what was happening.”
Many of the parents of students who rode his bus, and the students themselves, also have reached out to the family, Dustin Dressel said.
“He just loved mentoring,” he said. “He even coached before he started coaching (as a job). When he was working in the oilfield, he coached on the side. He coached Patrick Vital, and Patrick coached me when I was a kid. He coached generations.”
And those connections lasted.
“To him, the win in the short term wasn’t as important as the win in the long term,” Dustin Dressel said. “He knew what kind of effect he’d have on his kids’ lives by showing them how to win and how to lose equally good. That’s what he enjoyed more than anything was influencing somebody’s life in a positive way.”
St. Thomas More boys’ basketball coach Danny Broussard was among those posting memories of Dressel, noting that the former LHS coach would occasionally attend STM practices and talk basketball with Broussard.
“It definitely fills my heart knowing that he had that much positive influence over everybody’s life like that,” Dustin Dressel said. “Whenever I’m deciding whether to do something, and deciding whether it’s right or wrong, I hear my dad’s voice.”