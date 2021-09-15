Former Erath High and UL Lafayette standout running back Elijah Mitchell (25) rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Detroit, setting a mark for most yards in his team debut with the team.
Terrell Lloyd / San Francisco 49ers
Elijah Mitchell (25) was a sixth-round draft pick by the 49ers this spring but was pressed into duty when starter Raheem Mostert suffered an injury Sunday.
Elijah Mitchell rewrote the 49ers record books on Sunday.
The former All-State running back at Erath High and University of Louisiana star was thrust into a starter’s workload in San Francisco’s season opener at Detroit.
The 49ers starting running back Raheem Mostert was forced to leave the game in the first half due to a knee injury, so the team turned to Mitchell to pick up the slack and he did just that.
The sixth-round draft pick led all running backs with 104 rushing yards, averaged 5.5 yards per carry, and scored a 38-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Mitchell’s performance helped the 49ers earn a 41-33 victory.
“I thought he did a real good job,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “That’s what we expect him to do and but its’ always tough in your first game and stuff. He went in there and didn’t hesitate and ran the ball well.”
Mitchell’s performance also broke a franchise record.
According to ESPNStatsInfo, Mitchell’s 104 rushing yards set a new record for most rushing yards in a 49ers debut. Rickey Watters previously held the record with 100 yards in his debut in 1992. Mitchell also is the first 49ers rookie to rush for 100 yards in his debut. Watters sat out his rookie season with injuries after being drafted in 1991.
“Elijah really stepped up man,” 49ers starting quarterback Garoppolo added. “He really did. His number was called and he was ready to roll. For a rookie to come in and play that well was impressive.”
Mitchell has had success at every level of football.
Mitchell rushed for 3,267 yards, averaged 6.2 yards per carry, and scored 41 rushing touchdowns in his four seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns. Mitchell also earned second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors twice (2018, 2019) and first-team All-SBC honors once (2020).
Prior to that, Mitchell was an All-State running back at Erath where he ended his career as the Bobcats’ all-time leading rusher with 4,045 yards and 50 touchdowns.