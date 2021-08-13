Former Catholic High School pitcher Jacob Poe learned a lot in his two years at Baton Rouge Community College, not the least of which was acquiring a toughness he didn’t have when he got there.
Poe, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound southpaw, is moving on to study and play baseball at Milligan University in eastern Tennessee, a private Christian school where he’ll study exercise science.
Poe said he was glad to be a part of head coach Thomas Simoneaux’s efforts to turn the reputation of the program around.
“I learned how to work hard, and he gave me a certain kind of toughness that I really didn’t have before,” Poe said. “I definitely improved a lot, and I’m still improving every day. But it really taught me to work hard, and gave me a certain kind of drive that I didn’t have before.
“I loved it. I got a lot of innings in and pitched against some really good teams and players.”
Playing for a junior college in the same city as LSU, Poe drove past the Tigers’ Alex Box Stadium every day on the way to BRCC’s less spectacular facilities. It was a different situation than at Catholic High, which had all the facilities and support the players needed to succeed.
“(That) fired me up a lot,” he said.
After posting a video with stats on Twitter, a few schools contacted him to see if he’d like to play there.
“I just kind of considered my options,” he said, noting coaches from another school in Tennessee had sent him a message also. “I went over there (to Milligan) on a visit during the summer, and I really liked it. Beautiful, beautiful. It’s in Johnson City, and it’s just gorgeous up there. I really liked talking to the coaches and I just felt like it was a good fit for me.”
Eastern Tennessee State University and Bristol College are nearby, with Milligan located between Johnson City and Elizabethton in the Tri-Cities Area, with a population of about 500,000 that is an hour from Asheville, North Carolina, and two hours from Knoxville, Tennessee.
“It’s mostly mountains and a lot of trees,” Poe said of the area around the university.
The Buffaloes’ baseball program has a lot of the tools and the right coaches to help him reach his full potential, he said.
“They had a young pitching coach who’s big on the whole science and mechanics of pitching,” Poe said. “That’s something I really need, because I’m a lefty and I’m kind of wacky (in his pitching mechanics). I know how to pitch because I’ve always had old-school coaches who’ve taught me the mental aspects of the game, but I need something different, a guy who’s going to work on my mechanics and see how I can fix it.”
If baseball doesn’t take him any farther, he plans to be go to physical therapy school.
“I’d love to win the NAIA College World Series,” he said. “That would be awesome. I love to compete. I just want to see how good I can become, and if my best can take me to the next level, so be it.”
Poe is the son of Tim and Linda Poe of Coteau.