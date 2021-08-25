Former Cajuns looking to secure roster spots; Calais suffers injury

With NFL teams gearing up for the third and final week of the preseason this weekend, there are more than a handful of former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun stars aiming to secure spots on 53-man rosters.
Raymond Calais unfortunately will not be one of them.
Calais appeared to be the frontrunner to be named the starting kick returner for the Los Angeles Rams. The second-year player suffered a foot fracture in Saturday’s preseason contest between the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, which also featured his former backfield running mate Trey Ragas — an undrafted rookie for the Raiders.
Calais had three carries for five yards in the contest before suffering the injury.
Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter that “Calais will have surgery Monday for a midfoot fracture and is facing a four-to six month recovery, per source.”
Later on Monday, the Rams announced that Calais had been waived but with an injury designation. That means that the former Cecilia High and Louisiana star will be eligible to be placed back on the Rams’ injured reserve list once he clears the waiver wire.
Former Erath High star Elijah Mitchell, meanwhile, is still looking to play in his first preseason game.
Mitchell — who was selected with the No. 194 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers — has been sidelined for the first two preseason games due to an adductor injury.
Prior to the injury, Mitchell had been impressive during training camp but there is no word if he will be recovered enough to play against his former teammate and the Raiders on Sunday.
Former Ragin’ Cajuns wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley made the most of his opportunity to the active roster last season when he played in three games for the Cleveland Browns. Mitchell caught five passes for 60 yards in a 23-16 loss to the New York Jets.
Bradley — who was an All-Sun Belt Conference second-team honoree in 2019 — was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent last year, then signed to the team’s practice squad.
Bradley had two receptions for 38 yards in the Browns’ first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not record a reception last weekend against the New York Giants.
There are also a pair of Ragin’ Cajuns battling for a spot on the New Orleans Saints’ roster.
After recording only one tackle in the first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, Christian Ringo had an even better performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. Ringo was credited with three tackles (two solo).
Former St. Thomas More Cougar and Ragin’ Cajuns defensive back Deuce Wallace, meanwhile, recorded three tackles (one solo) against the Baltimore Ravens and then had one tackle against Jacksonville.
The New Orleans Saints wrap up the preseason against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.