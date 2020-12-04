Take a deep breath Who Dat Nation, Taysom Hill is not the second coming of “Breesus.”
Now before all the Taysomites out there become distraught with criticizing the man they believe to be the next Who Dat quarterbacking messiah, let me take a moment to explain. That statement has nothing to do with what we have seen, or rather not seen, in Hill’s first two starts as an NFL quarterback. The Saints fan-favorite special teams star turned gadget player turned starting quarterback has had two wildly different performances under center.
In an efficient debut against Atlanta, Hill completed 78.6 percent of his passes for 233 yards while rushing for 49 yards and two touchdowns. His second start against Denver this past Sunday was far less efficient and dynamic as he completed only 9-of-16 passes for a mere 78 yards with 44 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Two games is a far-too-small sample size to determine if Hill is the heir apparent to the beloved and NFL-record setting Drew Brees. Hill is starting for No. 9 while Brees recovers from broken ribs and a collapsed lung.
The fact that Hill hasn’t thrown a passing touchdown in two games does make you wonder if he will ever be able to routinely throw for 4,500 yards and 30-plus touchdowns with ease as Brees did for more than a decade in Sean Payton’s system.
It also appears that Hill is far more comfortable as a running quarterback as he is averaging 4.65 rushing yards per attempt, and all four of his scores thus far have been on running plays.
So to believe that the 30-year-old former undrafted quarterback claimed off waivers who found a niche as a special teams gunner is going to put up gigantic numbers in the same vein as Brees is foolhardy at best.
Just as foolish is the lazy narrative that Hill is the new Steve Young — a myth fueled by Payton’s remarks during training camp two years ago.
“If you look back at Steve’s career and people do not remember his time before he came into the NFL, you had a very athletic player that I think advanced when he got to San Francisco and he always had great ability with his legs,” Payton said in regards to comparing Hill to Young.
Yes, both played quarterback at BYU, both are immensely athletic and both are — wait for it — white. But that’s where the real comparisons end. And more importantly why is Payton bringing up a San Francisco great? Doesn’t he know that old school Saints fans hate the 49ers more than anyone else?
Young was a generational talent who rewrote the record books at BYU, throwing for nearly 8,000 yards, rushing for more than a 1,000 and scoring 74 touchdowns. Young was a unanimous All-American, won the Davey O’Brien Award and was the runner-up in the Heisman race.
Hill, meanwhile, scored one more touchdown, put up only slightly more all-purpose yards (9,744) than Young with 2,815 of those yards coming on the ground, and was plagued by injuries.
The narrative being pushed that Hill is also following the same pro career path of Young — as an athletic backup QB with running ability that replaces a sure-fire Hall of Famer and develops into a prolific passer — is also flawed.
Yes, Young waited in the wings and was used sparingly while backing up Joe Montana but he wasn’t a gadget player.
Young was so damn good that the USFL poached him away from the NFL, signing him to a $40 million contract in 1984. In four years starting for the Los Angeles Express and then the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Young threw for 7,300 yards, rushed for 1,500 yards and scored 42 touchdowns.
That is four full seasons of starter experience before the future two-time league MVP served as a backup to Joe Montana. Last season, Hill lined up at quarterback 57 times, which is one less than he did at tight end in 2019, and only nine more than he did at wide receiver.
So Hill is not going to be Young or Brees, but there is one former star quarterback that he does resemble — and he, too, has a connection to New Orleans.
John Ehret High grad Kordell Stewart was a dynamic playmaking quarterback at Colorado where he earned All-American honors and broke several school records. Stewart, though, would be used primarily as a wide receiver-running back as he attempted only 37 pass attempts in his first two seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
Eventually the man nicknamed, “Slash,” which is far cooler than “The Swiss Army Knife,” would eventually become a good starting quarterback — albeit an inconsistent one — for the Steelers, earning Pro Bowl honors and leading Pittsburgh to an AFC Championship Game.
Slash feels like the most spot-on comparison and the most realistic ceiling for what Hill possibly could become under the guidance of Payton.
Look, Hill doesn’t have to be second coming of the franchise’s greatest offensive player (the title of best overall player belongs to Rickey Jackson and this is not up for discussion), but Hill could be the Saints’ version of “Slash” and help keep the franchise afloat and competitive after “Breesus” walks away — so maybe he can be the messiah after all.
RAYMOND PARTSCH III is a longtime sportswriter and radio broadcaster.