CYPREMORT POINT — After mid-morning of the Southcentral Fishing Association Classic on Aug. 15, it was easy to locate the winning boat, Quentin Comeaux’s 24-foot Haynie Bay Boat powered by a 300-h.p. Yamaha.
All you had to do was look for the pile of boats surrounding Comeaux, of Delcambre, and Keith Delahoussaye of New Iberia anchored at their sweet spot inside Marsh Island. Delahoussaye later described the scene as similar to Indians surrounding a wagon train in the Old West.
It was plain as day on a sunny, extra hot day that the SFA’s dominating team — one that won three times relying on 1 ½-hour runs one way to and from the eastern side of Four League Bay — had indeed decided to fish local waters as some SFA members were hoping before the SFA Classic. The end result was a runaway victory for Comeaux and Delahoussaye, whose best two “slot” redfish (between 16 and 27 inches long) weighed a whopping 17.20 pounds for $1,440.
The monster in the pair was an 8.70-pounder that won the Calcutta and an extra $125.
“I like to fish to the east because we catch so much. This was nice. We were able to stay and fish with everybody else. There was a lot of satisfaction with that,” Delahoussaye said. “We stuck around here for the Classic. We fished deep holes and probably had 40 fish. The only place (aside from their first stop in a duck pond) we caught fish was in The Worm.”
“We knew it’d be a matter of time (before a crowd converged on the spot in The Worm). We were catching every cast. It was all good. Nobody got too close,” Comeaux said.
The chemistry between the angler in his mid-60s and the angler in his mid-30s showed in the season’s and season-ending results. They won three of the four regular-season tournaments they fished together and smoked the rest of the 12-boat field in the SFA Classic.
“He (Delahoussaye) likes to fish and I like to fish. We get along good,” Comeaux, a 36-year-old production operator for Hilcorp Energy Co., said. “Oh, we caught some good fish this year. We just had a good year. It takes a little bit of luck to win them all.”
Doubling up as Angler(s) of the Year and SFA Classic champions was a dream come true with a lot of hard pretournament fishing and good decisions that paid off in 2020.
“That’s amazing, man. It’s awesome, man. We’ve been on a roll. I don’t want it to stop but it’s over with now,” said Delahoussaye, a 66-year-old retired enforcement agent with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Comeaux said, “That’s what you shoot for all year.”
Following the winners in the 12-boat field were runners-up Gerrit “T-Blu” Landry, Brady Derise and Jeremy “Tooky” Lasseigne. They fished in Landry’s 23-foot Key West, Gotta Have Faith, and came back with two redfish weighing 13.25 pounds worth $300.
Third place went to Brooks Amy, Perry Scott and Jacob Fisher, whose two “slot” redfish tipped the scale at 12.30 pounds for $170.
Matt Landry, Bryant Landry and Caleb Bailey finished fourth with their two “slots” weighing 11.70 pounds worth $135.
Ryan Savoy’s two “slot” redfish weighed 10.60 pounds to net $115.
No one could top the two “slot” brutes Delahoussaye carried to the scale during the weigh-in under the pavilion along Quintana Canal.
“That’s two fish over 8 pounds. That’s a good stringer,” Delahoussaye said.
“Seventeen-two. That’s hard to beat,” Comeaux said in an understatement.
“That’s our biggest stringer of the year. We figured we’d catch some fish in one of the holes around there. It’s that time year, August and September, when they come into the holes.”
They didn’t start in the holes, however.
“We went straight to some duck ponds early in the morning. That’s where we caught our biggest one. That was the only fish we saw in duck ponds but he was a good one,” Comeaux said about the 8.70-pounder he slammed the hook home on after it mouthed a Carolina-rigged shrimp on the bottom.
“Oh, yeah, that was the heaviest one,” Delahoussaye said.
After that, Comeaux said, they “jumped around all morning until about 9:30, 10 o’clock” looking for the right kicker. Then they arrived at the sweet spot intending to fish mainly with crabs and proceeded to catch and release beaucoup redfish on shrimp.
They had crabs from Daniel Edgar’s business in one ice chest and 10 pounds of shrimp from Hebert’s Mini-Mart in another ice chest. All the the redfish that bit on the business end of their fishing lines chose shrimp, so Delahoussaye tossed the crabs over the side of the Haynie.
“A lot of time you catch more on crabs. Once they start biting, I don’t think it matters,” Comeaux said, adding it’s easier and cleaner to fish with shrimp than cracking the crabs.
Redfish dined frequently on the shrimp.
“I guess we caught 30, 40. We kept culling and weeding through them. A lot of them, we had to throw back,” he said.
“At one time, it was every cast. For a long time, we were by ourselves,” Delahoussaye said, noting they planned to be there on an outgoing tide. We wound up catching a lot of oversized fish.
“We went through a bunch of fish until we got a 26 7/8,” he said, adding they netted one over 8 pounds after that.
“That was one of our kickers. We had to have a kicker in there,” he said.