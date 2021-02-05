DALLAS — Florida tops the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason poll released Tuesday, with LSU among 11 additional Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top 35.
Tulane and the University of Louisiana also received votes.
No. 3 Vanderbilt and No. 5 Ole Miss join Florida in the top five, with Mississippi State (No. 7) and Arkansas (8) in the top 10, LSU (13) and Tennessee (20) in the top 20 and South Carolina (23), Georgia (24), Auburn (25), Alabama (30) and Texas A&M (33) rounding out the SEC contingent.
Nine ACC teams are in the preseason poll, led by No. 6 Louisville and No. 10 Miami. NC State (11), Virginia (15), Florida State (16), Georgia Tech (18), Duke (27), Wale Forest (30) and Clemson (32) also are ranked.
Last year’s NCBWA Division I Top 30 polls concluded March 16 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down college baseball, and Florida was the final No. 1 contingent with a 16-1 overall record. This is the Gators’ third time to receive the preseason No. 1 nod along with the 2021 and ‘18 seasons. The NCBWA poll is in its 24th year.
Vanderbilt was the preseason pick in both the 2019 and ‘20 polls and went on to win the most recent NCAA World Series in June 2019. The Commodores were the No. 1 preseason choice in 2015 and enter 2021 as the two-year defending DI champions and finished the abbreviated 2020 season with a 13-5 overall record and No. 8 NCBWA ranking.
Previous No. 1 entries on the preseason NCBWA rankings have been LSU in the 1998, 2001 and 2009 polls, Southern California (1999), Miami (Fla.) (2000), Stanford (2002), Texas (2003, 06, 10), Rice (2004, 07), Cal State Fullerton (2005, 14), Arizona State (2008), North Carolina (2009), TCU (2011, 17), Florida (2012, 18, 21), Arkansas (2013), and Vanderbilt (2015, 19, 20).
Fellow frequent NCAA World Series contestant No. 3 UCLA won its first NCAA baseball crown 2013 while traditional powers No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 5 Ole Miss round out the Top Five pre-2021 choices. Four different circuits are represented among the Top 10 teams.
There are eight conferences represented in the 35-team survey with the Southeastern leading the way with 12 squads. The Atlantic Coast Conference is next with nine schools in the Top 35.
In 2020 there were 15 different conferences represented in two months of NCBWA surveys.
The 2021 poll voters come from among 40 college baseball writers and related media representatives from throughout the nation. After a preseason Top 35 listing, the remainder of the polls will feature a national Top 30 beginning with the Feb. 22 NCBWA DI regular season poll.